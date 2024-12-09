Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time Game 12's streaming

In a dramatic Game 11 of the World Chess Championship, India's Gukesh D forced reigning champion Ding Liren into an unexpected resignation after the Chinese grandmaster.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Dec 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Gukesh will enter Game 12 of the of the 14-game series with his morale high in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Monday, December 9, after taking a 6-5 lead against the reigning world champion Ding Liren of China on Sunday, December 8, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. With 3 games left to play now, Game 12 will be a thrilling with Ding knowing even a single mistake could cost him the championship now.
 
Game 11 review
 
In a dramatic Game 11 of the World Chess Championship, India's Gukesh D forced reigning champion Ding Liren into an unexpected resignation after the Chinese grandmaster blundered a piece in a time scramble. The game was a tense battle of nerves and calculation, with both players caught in a massive time pressure scenario. 
 
At one point, Ding had over eight minutes to make 16 moves, while Gukesh had just under 15 minutes to make 15 moves. Despite having more time, Ding struggled to manage the clock effectively, spending an inordinate amount of time on individual moves. By the 11th move, Gukesh had built up a massive time advantage, having spent an hour on a single move. Meanwhile, Ding had used his first hour on just five moves, including a staggering 38 minutes on his fourth move.
 
Gukesh’s aggressive opening choice, the Reti Opening, caught Ding off guard. The young Indian grandmaster's innovative approach led to a strong initiative that left Ding under severe pressure. In a final miscalculation while under time trouble, Ding blundered a piece, allowing Gukesh to force a resignation, securing a critical victory in the World Chess Championship.
 
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final: D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, game 12 – Live streaming details

When will game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Monday, December 9.
 
What time will game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?
 
Game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where will game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
The live telecast for game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 12 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
Dec 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

