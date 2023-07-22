Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held on August 12: Report

Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held on August 12: Report

Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar was appointed as the returning officer for the Wrestling Federation of India elections by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

ANI Others
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Wrestling Federation of India elections are now set to be held on 12 August after being postponed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), according to sources.

Initially, the WFI elections were postponed which were set to take place from July 6 to July 11, as per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar was appointed as the returning officer for the Wrestling Federation of India elections by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the appointment of Justice MM Kumar through an official letter, also authorising him (Kumar) to appoint an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and other staff to assist him in conducting the elections.

In the election, the members of the executive committee of WFI will be decided. The occupants of the post of president, one post of senior vice-president, four posts of vice president, one each position of secretary general and treasurer, two posts of joint secretary and five posts of an executive member will be decided, as per a letter from IOA.

The IOA organised a three-member ad hoc committee in April as mandated by the Sports Ministry, and two members were named to oversee WFI's day-to-day activities and pick wrestlers for international events in the interim term.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in April announced that the IOA will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events.

The elections will be critical in moulding the future of wrestling in India and deciding the federation's leadership.

Also Read

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

WFI elections likely on August 7 after series of postponements: Report

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

India vs Pak: Why are cricket fans booking hospital beds in Ahmedabad?

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis, eye 1st Super 500 title this season

Asian Games: Wrestling trials exemption - HC to pronounce order on Saturday

3 NSFs reported cases of sexual harassment in last 3 years: Anurag Thakur

Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik

Topics :WFIElections

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story