Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wrestling Federation of India office moved out of Brij Bhushan's residence

Wrestling Federation of India office moved out of Brij Bhushan's residence

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday moved its office out of the residence of its former president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media on wrestlers' protest demanding his arrest, in Gonda on Saturday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday moved its office out of the residence of its former president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after the sports ministry had recently raised serious objections to it.

"The WFI will operate from a new address in New Delhi after vacating Brij Bhushan's premises," a source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new WFI office is located in the Hari Nagar area of New Delhi.

The ministry, while suspending the newly-formed WFI panel under president Sanjay Singh on December 24, three days after he was elected its head, had cited the office running from Brij Bhushan's residence as one of the reasons for taking the stringent action.

"The business of the federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers (Brij Bhushan) -- which is also the alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present(ly) the court is hearing the matter," the ministry had said in its letter.

The ministry also said the new body was working under the "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

Several top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court.

After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected WFI chief on December 21, Sakshi decided to retire from wrestling, while Bajrang returned his Padma Shri and Vinesh decided to give her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award back, alleging they did not want any close associate of the BJP MP to run the federation.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has once again instituted a three-member ad-hoc committee under the chairmanship of Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa to run the affairs of the sport.

Also Read

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

Wrestling trials for World Championships to go ahead on Aug 25-26: Bajwa

Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

Push to safeguard Paris Olympics promises of jobs, new starts after riots

Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by $6.8 million

Guts & glory: Capturing India's sporting saga of 2023 - triumphs and trials

PKL 2024: Pink Panthers came from behind to draw 32-32 against Dabang Delhi

Man United set to enter Ratcliffe era with spotlight on transfer, Ten Hag

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Wrestling Federation of IndiaWFIBrijbhushan Sharan SinghWrestling

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story