India vs Japan LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India in lead early; IND 2-0 JPN (2nd quarter)

India and Japan will face off today in their second match of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar, with the match set to begin at 3 PM IST. This tournament marks a pivotal moment for both teams, offering not just regional bragging rights but also a direct place in the 2026 Hockey World Cup for the eventual champion.

Super 4 spot on the line

India enters the contest as three-time Asia Cup winners, hosting the event for the first time since 2007. Despite being home favourites, the Indian team has endured a challenging 2025 season, finishing near the bottom in the FIH Pro League and suffering a prolonged losing streak. However, they broke the streak with a fighting 4-3 win over China in the first match of the event and are now on the verge of confirming their place in the Super 4 stage if they manage to secure a win over Japan today.

On the other hand, it’s a similar situation for Japan, as a win today will ensure their Super 4 qualification, and the Japanese side would love nothing more than achieving that at the expense of the hosts.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Full squads

India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

Japan squad: Fujishima Raiki, Higuchi Yuto, Kawabe Kosei, Kawahara Yamato, Kawamura Yusuke, Kimura Naru, Kuroda Kisho, Matsumoto Kazumasa, Nagayoshi Ken, Oba Yosei, Sasaki Shogo, Shinohara Ryosuke, Tanaka Kaito, Tanaka Seren, Watanabe Keita, Yamada Hyota, Yamada Shota, Yamasaki Koji, Yamashita Manabu, Yoshikawa Takashi

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Check all the live updates from the India vs Japan match in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here