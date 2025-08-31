Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / India vs Japan LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India in lead early; IND 2-0 JPN (2nd quarter)
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live score updates, India vs Japan: China beat Kazakhstan earlier today in Pool A game by 13-1 to secure the top spot in the points table for the time being

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
India and Japan will face off today in their second match of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar, with the match set to begin at 3 PM IST. This tournament marks a pivotal moment for both teams, offering not just regional bragging rights but also a direct place in the 2026 Hockey World Cup for the eventual champion.

Super 4 spot on the line

India enters the contest as three-time Asia Cup winners, hosting the event for the first time since 2007. Despite being home favourites, the Indian team has endured a challenging 2025 season, finishing near the bottom in the FIH Pro League and suffering a prolonged losing streak. However, they broke the streak with a fighting 4-3 win over China in the first match of the event and are now on the verge of confirming their place in the Super 4 stage if they manage to secure a win over Japan today.
 
On the other hand, it’s a similar situation for Japan, as a win today will ensure their Super 4 qualification, and the Japanese side would love nothing more than achieving that at the expense of the hosts.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Full squads

India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
 
Japan squad: Fujishima Raiki, Higuchi Yuto, Kawabe Kosei, Kawahara Yamato, Kawamura Yusuke, Kimura Naru, Kuroda Kisho, Matsumoto Kazumasa, Nagayoshi Ken, Oba Yosei, Sasaki Shogo, Shinohara Ryosuke, Tanaka Kaito, Tanaka Seren, Watanabe Keita, Yamada Hyota, Yamada Shota, Yamasaki Koji, Yamashita Manabu, Yoshikawa Takashi

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Japan: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates from the India vs Japan match in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here

4:00 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: PC for Japan

24": Japan gets thier second PC of the match but misses. 
 
Score: India 2-0 Japan (2nd quarter)

3:54 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Japan playing well

20": Japan is playing relatively well in the second quarter but has not been able to score a goal.
 
Score: India 2-0 Japan (2nd quarter)

3:49 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Second quarter underway

The second quarter of the match between Japan and India is now underway. 

3:47 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: First quarter ends

15": First quarter of the match ends with India leading thanks to goals from Mandeep and Harrmanpreet. 
 
Score: India 2-0 Japan (1st quarter)

3:41 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: India continues to attack

10": Despite two goals lead India have continued to attack, keeping Japan defenders in check.
 
Score: India 2-0 Japan (1st quarter)

3:36 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Back to back PC's for India

5": India wins first penalty corner of the match and got two following that and were finally able to covert in the third attempt thaks to Harmanpreet Singh.
 
Score: India 2-0 Japan (1st quarter)

3:30 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: India strikes early

4": India have opened their account with first field goal of the tournament thanks to Mandeep Singh. 

Score: India 1-0 Japan (1st quarter)

3:29 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Early blow for Japan

2": Japan suffered early blow after its defender wass given green card for a foul on Indian skipper. They have to play with 10 men for next two minutes.

Score: India 0-0 Japan (1st quarter)

3:20 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Super 4 place on line

The match between India and japan today will be important as whoever wins today will book thier place in the super 4s.

3:10 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Match underway

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan is now underway. 

3:00 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs KAZ: China beat Kazakhastan

China secures top spot in Pool A points table for time being after beating Kazakhastan 13-1 in their second group stage match. 

2:50 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES CHN vs KAZ: China dominating

China are dominating their second match against Kazakhastan as they lead the match 11-1 with 5 minutes left on clock.

2:40 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Match timing

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan will begin at 3 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now.

2:30 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs JPN: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Japan. Both teams won their first match handsomely and will be eyeing a confirmed spot in the Super 4s with a win today. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

