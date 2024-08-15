Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024 auction: Full list of sold players in Pro Kabaddi League season 11

A total of 8 players crossed the one crore mark in PKL 2024 auction

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Day 1 of the PKL 2024 auction witnessed a record-breaking night, with a total of four players crossing the one crore mark. On the first day of the two-day auction, a total of 24 players went under the hammer in two categories. Category A consisted of eight players, while Category B consisted of 16 players. Out of the 24 players on Day 1, 20 were sold, while four went unsold.

Sachin Tanwar became the most expensive player of PKL 2024 with a total salary of Rs 2.15 crore. He will now be seen playing for Tamil Thalaivas. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the second costliest player of the night. He was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 2.07 crore. Pawan Sehrawat was retained by Telugu Titans for Rs 1.725 crore, who used their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to keep the services of the Indian skipper.

In the most economical purchase of the night, Bengal Warriors secured the services of PKL’s most successful defender Fazel Atrachali for just Rs 50 lakh, while Bengaluru Bulls signed PKL’s most successful raider Pardeep Narwal for Rs 70 lakh.

Full list of sold players in the PKL 2024 auction

Player Team Salary
Sachin Tamil Thalaivas 2.15 crore
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Haryana Steelers 2.07 crore
Guman Singh Gujarat Giants 1.97 crore
Pawan Sehrawat Telugu Titans (FBM) 1.725 crore
Bharat UP Yoddhas 1.30 crore
Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors (FBM) 1.15 crore
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Bengaluru Bulls 1.107 crore
Sunil Kumar U Mumba 1.015 crore
Manjeet U Mumba 0.8 crore
Pardeep Narwal Bengaluru Bulls 0.7 crore
Krishan Dhull Telugu Titans 0.7 crore
Shubham Shinde Patna Pirates 0.7 crore
Surjeet Singh Jaipur Pink Panthers 0.6 crore
Fazel Atrachali Bengal Warriors 0.5 crore
Sahul Kumar UP Yoddhas 0.3 crore
Siddharth Sirish Desai Dabang Delhi 0.26 crore
Ashish Dabang Delhi 0.235 crore.
Mohit Puneri Paltan 0.2 crore
Sombir Gujarat Giants 0.2 crore
Vijay Malik Telugu Titans 0.2 crore

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

