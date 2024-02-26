Pro Kabaddi League: PKL 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, streaming

There are two eliminators, which will be played between teams placed three to six. Winners of the eliminators will reach the semi-final, where they will meet the top two teams in the points table.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023–24 is finally reaching its fag end. The PKL 2024 playoffs will begin on Monday, February 26, at the Gachobowli SPKL Stadium in Hyderabad without the home team.

PKL 2024 playoffs teams

Puneri Paltan, who has never won the title and finished second in the last season, topped the points table after the league stage and entered yet another playoff.

Next to Puneris on the points table was the season-one winner and the defending champion, the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They would be looking to replicate the Patna Pirates by becoming the second team to win the PKL trophy.

The Patna Pirates have also qualified for the playoffs, albeit as the last of the six teams on the points table. However, the difference in points between them and the teams in the fourth and fifth positions in the league is just one.

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers are fourth and fifth on the points table, with 70 points in 22 games to their name. These two teams have never won the trophy before and are relatively new to the league, as they were introduced to the league only in the fifth edition.

Dabang Delhi KC, who won the league for the first time after its revival after Covid-19, have made it to the playoffs as the third-placed unit on the points table.

What is the format of the PKL 2024 playoffs?

So, the formula is simple. Two eliminators will be played between teams placed three to six in the points table at the end of the league stage. The teams finishing in the top two would have the advantage of not playing the eliminator and entering the semi-final directly. The winners of the two eliminators will then join the top two teams in the semi-final, and the winners will play in the final.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 playoffs full schedule and live match timings



February 26

Eliminator 1: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates at 8 pm

Eliminator 2: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates at 9 pm.

February 28

Puneri Paltan vs winner of Eliminator 1 at 8 pm

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs winner of Eliminator 2 at 9 pm

March 1: Final at 8 pm.

Who are the players to watch out for?

Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is the best raider of the tournament, as he has accumulated 262 raid points across 22 games, with an average of more than ten raid points per game. He has had 216 successful raids, which is almost ten successful raids every match, which is no mean feat even by the standards of Pradeep Narwal. With 14 Super 10s to their name, he is the man to watch out for in the playoffs.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh





PKL 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, live broadcast and streaming

When will the PKL 2024 playoffs begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 playoffs will begin on February 26.

What are the match timings of the PKL 2024 playoffs?

Two matches each will be played on February 26 and February 27. The day's first match will begin at 8 PM IST, while the second match starts at 9 PM IST. Iranian players being the best defenders is now almost a tradition in the PKL, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has continued it. Fazel Attrachali would be proud of Chiyaneh, as he has had 90 successful tackles, ten high-fives, and 92 tackle points.

On which date will the final of the Pro Kabaddi League be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 final will occur on March 1 at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 playoffs?

Star Sports will live telecast PKL 2024 playoff matches.

How to watch the live streaming of Pro Kabaddi Playoffs matches.

Fans can watch the live stream of PKL 2024 playoffs on Disney+Hotstar.