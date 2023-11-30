Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL: U Mumba retain Surinder Singh as skipper ahead, launch new jersey

PKL: U Mumba retain Surinder Singh as skipper ahead, launch new jersey

Surinder Singh was retained as captain with U Mumba also unveiling their new jersey for the upcoming 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 07:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Surinder Singh was retained as captain with U Mumba also unveiling their new jersey for the upcoming 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.

Rinku Sharma and Mahender Singh were named the vice-captains of the U Mumba side, who won the title in the second edition of the competition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Girish Ernak was announced as the local (Mumbai) icon player with the title of 'Spirit of Mumba Captain', who is 'specially assigned the task to nurture young talents in the side from various parts of the country', the franchise said in a statement.

The jersey for PKL season 10 which was unveiled at an event here, also pays homage to the original inhabitants of city the Koli community and to the element of water that 'forms the essence of Mumbai', the franchise said.

"Interwoven with elements that encapsulate the heart and soul of Mumbai city, the jersey captures the energy, diversity, hustle and indomitable spirit of the melting pot of people that Mumbai represents," said franchise CEO Suhail Chandhok.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi announces Naveen as captain for PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League: Atrachali named captain of Gujarat Giants for PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi announces Naveen as captain for PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League: Iran's Shadloui to play for Puneri Paltna in PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat to play for Telugu Titans in PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :U MumbaPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddiKabaddi auctionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:35 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story