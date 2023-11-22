Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi announces Naveen as captain for PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi announces Naveen as captain for PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League: Defender Vishal Bhardwaj has been named as Naveen's deputy.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Naveen Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Ahead of season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023), Dabang Delhi KC announced raider Naveen Kumar as their captain. Defender Vishal Bhardwaj has been named as Naveen's deputy.

Renowned as one of Kabaddi's most celebrated players, Naveen has showcased exceptional leadership through his breathtaking raids, pivotal game-changing moments, and a resilient mindset steering the team towards championships. 

Dabang Delhi won the PKL title once as they emerged victorious in season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021). During Delhi's victorious campaign, Naveen Kumar scored 207 raid points in 17 matches and became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for a second consecutive year.

Among the all-time raiders standing in PKL, Naveen Kumar is at the fifth spot with 788 raid points in 85 matches. 

Top 10 raiders in Pro Kabaddi League history ahead of PKL 2023

Rank Name Matches Played Successful Raids
1 Pardeep Narwal 153 1180
2 Maninder Singh 122 958
3 Rahul Chaudhari 150 854
4 Deepak Hooda 157 835
5 Naveen Kumar 85 788
6 Pawan Sehrawat 105 765
7 Ajay Thakur 120 643
8 Sachin 106 643
9 Vikash Kandola 101 583
10 Rohit Kumar 101 559

"His unwavering dedication to the team is unquestionable. With a well-balanced squad of talented young players, Naveen, being young himself, will inspire and nurture their growth. Supported by the seasoned defender and Vice Captain - Vishal Bhardwaj, we expect the team to perform this season highly. Naveen demonstrated commendable leadership skills last season, earning praise from Kabaddi enthusiasts. We expect the same level of support this season," says Mr Durganath Wagle, CEO of Dabang Delhi.

In the PKL 2023 auction, Dabang Dehi K.C. has strengthened its squad for the forthcoming Season 10 of the league by picking up a mix of young and experienced talent, including Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu, Vijay, Sunil and many more. 


Topics :Dabang DelhiPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddiBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

