Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Vikas Kandola, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Mohammadreza Shadloui are the other star kabaddi players who are not retained

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League after Thalaivas bought the raider for Rs 2.26 crore in PKL 2022 auction.

Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
The players' auction for the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) will take place on September 8 and 9. Ahead of the PKL 2023 auction, all 12 teams have released the list of players retained by them. In the most surprising news, star raider Pawan Sehrawat is not retained by Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan became the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League after Thalaivas bought the raider for Rs 2.26 crore in PKL 2022 auction.

Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, Vikas Kandola, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Mohammadreza Shadloui are the other star kabaddi players who are not retained. 

Here is the complete list of players retained by all 12 Pro Kabaddi League teams:
Bengal Warriors retained players


Existing New Young Players

Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
R Guhan
Suyog Baban Gaikar
Parshant Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls retained players

Elite Retained Players

Neeraj Narwal

Retained Young Players
 
Bharat
Saurabh Nandal

Existing New Young Players
 
Aman
Yash Hooda

Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players

Retained Young Players

Naveen Kumar

Existing New Young Players
 
Vijay
Manjeet
Ashish Narwal
Suraj Panwar

Gujarat Giants retained players

Elite Retained Players

Manuj 
Sonu 

Retained Young Players

Rakesh

Existing New Young Players

Rohan Singh
Parteek Dahiya 

Haryana Steelers retained players

Elite Retained Player

K. Prapanjan

Retained Young Players
 
Vinay
Jaideep
Mohit

Existing New Young Players

Naveen
Monu
Harsh
Sunny

Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players

Elite Retained Players

Sunil Kumar 
Ajith V Kumar 
Reza Mirbagheri
Bhavani Rajput
Arjun Deshwal
Sahul Kumar

Existing New Young Players

Ankush 
Abhishek KS
Ashish
Devank

Patna Pirates retained players

Elite Retained Players

Sachin
Neeraj Kumar 

Retained Young Players

Manish

Existing New Young Players

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
Naveen Sharma
Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
Anuj Kumar

Puneri Paltan retained players

Elite Retained Players

Abinesh Nadarajan 
Gaurav Khatri

Retained Young Players

Sanket Sawant
Pankaj Mohite
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Akash Santosh Shinde

Existing New Young Players
 
Badal Taqdir Singh
Aditya Tushar Shinde

Tamil Thalaivas retained players

Elite Retained Players

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar

Retained Young Players

Sagar
Himanshu
M. Abishek
Sahil
Mohit
Aashish

Existing New Young Players
 
Narender
Himanshu 
Jatin

Telugu Titans retained players

Elite Retained Players

Parvesh Bhainswal

Retained Young Players

Rajnish

Existing New Young Players

Mohit
Nitin
Vinay

U Mumba retained players

Elite Retained Players

Surinder Singh
Jai Bhagwan
Rinku
Heidarali Ekrami

Retained Young Players

Shivam

Existing New Young Players

Shivansh Thakur
Pranay Vinay Rane
Rupesh
Sachin

U.P. Yoddhas retained players

Elite Retained Players

Pardeep Narwal
Nitesh Kumar

Retained Young Players

Sumit
Ashu Singh
Surender Gill 

Existing New Young Players

Anil Kumar
Mahipal

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

