Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

The much-awaited 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) will begin in first week of December. The tournament will also return to 12-city caravan after Covid-19 hiatus in the previous two seasons

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
The 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) is set to kick-start on December 12, 2023. PKL 2023 will mark the return of the 12-city caravan with all teams hosting their home matches at their respective bases.

The much-awaited PKL season 10 auction will take place on September 8 and 9, 2023 in Mumbai. The complete schedule of the league will most likely be out in the coming weeks, according to Pro Kabaddi League's media statement. 

Speaking on the occasion of the announcement of the start date of PKL 2023, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL.”

“Now, with our landmark 10th edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi,” Goswami added further. 

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the two-time defending champion, while Patna Pirates are the most successful team with three titles. Seasoned Pardeep Narwal, who currently plays for UP Yoddha, has the most raid points to his name (1,542).

In the defense, Iranian tackler Fazel Atrachali has garnered the most tackle points (424), while he currently leads Puneri Paltan.

With PTI inputs

Topics :Pro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi auctionsKabaddi

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

