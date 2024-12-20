PKL 2024 live score updates: Jaipur vs Bengal underway; Puneri Paltan to take on Titans next

Matchday 62 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Bengal Warriors in today's first match at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Puneri Paltan face off against Telugu Titans. Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to confirm their qualification for the playoffs on Friday with a win over Bengal Warriors, while Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will hope to keep their hopes alive with a win in their match.

PKL 2024 first match on December 20: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengal Warriors in a vital contest of the season. A win or tie for Jaipur on Friday will secure their playoff spot and simultaneously knock the defending champions, Puneri Paltan, out of contention. However, if Jaipur loses, they will need to win their final league game to qualify. This scenario aligns with the intentions of their opponents, Bengal Warriors, who have already been eliminated and are aiming to finish strong.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee

Bengal Warriors (probable): Maninder Singh, Pranay Rane, Manjeet, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Siddhesh Tatkare, Fazel Atrachali

PKL 2024 second match on December 20: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

The second match of the day features Puneri Paltan against Telugu Titans, a crucial clash for both teams' playoff hopes. If Puneri Paltan secures a win, they will keep their playoff dreams alive, provided Haryana loses the first match of the day. On the other hand, Telugu Titans must win tonight and hope that U Mumba loses both their remaining games by a margin of more than 7 points to stay in contention for the playoffs. A loss for either team on Friday will end their campaign in Season 11.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (probable): Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Pujari, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aman

Telugu Titans (probable): Ashish Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Ankit

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 20 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 December 20 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.