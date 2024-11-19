PKL 2024 live score updates: Puneri vs UP underway; Bengaluru to take on Patna next

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Three former champions, including the league's most successful team, Patna Pirates, will be in action at Noida Indoor Stadium today.

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
8:21 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPY: First half ends

The first half of the match ends with UP Yoddhas in lead.

Score: PP 14-16 UPY (1st half)

8:18 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPY: Pune all-out

UP enforces all-out on Pune to consolidate their lead.

Score: PP 11-16 UPY (1st half)

8:16 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPY: UP in lead

UP tackles Akash again to take the lead before Keshav with a successful raid extends it.

Score: PP 9-11 UPY (1st half)

8:14 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPY: Scores level

Keshav removes Ajith to level the score again.

Score: PP 9-9 UPY (1st half)

8:13 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: Super tackle from UP

UP with another super tackle avoids the danger of all-out.

Score: PP 9-8 UPW (1st half)

8:12 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: Bharat tackled

Pune tackles Bharat to extend thier lead.

Score: PP 9-6 UPW (1st half)

8:08 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: First quarter concludes

First quarter of the first half comes an end with Pune in lead.

Score: PP 8-6 UPW (1st half)

8:06 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: Pune in lead

Pune tackles Keshav to get back in lead.

Score: PP 6-5 UPW (1st half)

8:05 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: Scores level

UP tackles Akash to level the score, before both team shares point in Bhawan's raid.

Score: PP 5-5 UPW (1st half)

8:04 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: Do or die raid from UP

UP is successful in their do-or-die raid to reduce point gap to 1.

Score: PP 4-3 UPW (1st half)

8:02 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: Super tackle

UP tackles Pankaj to start their scoring.

Score: PP 4-2 UPW (1st half)

8:01 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: Pune's defense in form

Pune tackles Bhawani to keep the scoreboard going before Pankaj with a successful raid extends Paltan;'s lead.

Score: PP 4-0 UPW (1st half)

7:59 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: First point of the night

Pune tackles Bharat to start the action on NOv 19.

Score: PP 1-0 UPW (1st half)

7:55 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES; PP vs UPW: First match of the night underway

The first match of the night between Puneri Paltan and Up Yoddhas is now underway.

7:45 PM

PKL 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Probable playing 7 for the second match of the night

Matchday 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Puneri Paltan take on the UP Yoddhas in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 pm IST. The second clash of the day will feature the Bengaluru Bulls facing the Patna Pirates. All teams in action today are running high in the race to the playoffs and will aim to take one step closer to the next stage of qualification.
 
PKL 2024 first match on November 19: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas 
In the first match of the night, Puneri Paltan will take on UP Yoddhas. Paltan suffered a shocking defeat in their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, extending their winless streak to three games. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas defeated Telugu Titans in their last game to end their four-match losing streak. Both teams are struggling due to the absence of their lead raider and will aim to secure all five points to keep their bid for the playoffs alive.
 
Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7:
 
Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (Probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.
 
UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (Probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda 
 
PKL 2024 second match on November 19: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates 
In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the hope of finally securing their third win of the season after back-to-back losses. Their star raider Pardeep Narwal is back and will try to add five more points to the Bulls’ tally. On the other hand, Shubham Shinde’s Patna Pirates will look to extend their current unbeaten run in the competition and improve their position in the points table.
 
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Playing 7:
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details: 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 November 19 matches live in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details: 
PKL 2024 November 19 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Topics :Patna PiratesPuneri PaltanBengaluru BullsUP YoddhaPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

