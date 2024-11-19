PKL 2024 live score updates: Puneri vs UP underway; Bengaluru to take on Patna next

Matchday 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Puneri Paltan take on the UP Yoddhas in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 pm IST. The second clash of the day will feature the Bengaluru Bulls facing the Patna Pirates. All teams in action today are running high in the race to the playoffs and will aim to take one step closer to the next stage of qualification.

PKL 2024 first match on November 19: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas

In the first match of the night, Puneri Paltan will take on UP Yoddhas. Paltan suffered a shocking defeat in their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, extending their winless streak to three games. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas defeated Telugu Titans in their last game to end their four-match losing streak. Both teams are struggling due to the absence of their lead raider and will aim to secure all five points to keep their bid for the playoffs alive.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7:

Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (Probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.

UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (Probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda

PKL 2024 second match on November 19: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

In the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the hope of finally securing their third win of the season after back-to-back losses. Their star raider Pardeep Narwal is back and will try to add five more points to the Bulls’ tally. On the other hand, Shubham Shinde’s Patna Pirates will look to extend their current unbeaten run in the competition and improve their position in the points table.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates Playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (Probable): Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitin Rawal, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit Dhull, Surinder Singh/Lucky Kumar, Parteek.

Patna Pirates Playing 7 (Probable): Devank, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ayan, Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Sandeep.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details:

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 November 19 matches live in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details:

PKL 2024 November 19 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.