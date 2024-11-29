PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas vs Haryana underway; Gujarat to take on Paltan at 9 PM

Matchday 42 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Tamil Thalaivas taking on Haryana Steelers in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Gujarat Giants face off against Puneri Paltan. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed five points to boost their playoff chances.

PKL 2024 First Match on November 29: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

In the first match of the night, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Haryana Steelers. Everything is going right for last year’s runners-up Haryana Steelers, as they are currently leading the points table with 56 points and are on a three-match winning streak. On the other hand, Thalaivas have only won two of their last five games and are currently in the ninth spot in the points table with 33 points. A win today could take Thalaivas closer to the upper half of the table. However, Manpreet Singh-coached Haryana Steelers will not leave any stone unturned to keep their dominant run intact.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (Probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M. Abhishek, Masanamuthu Lakshmanan, Sahil Gulia

Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (Probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

PKL 2024 Second Match on November 29: Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with defending champions Puneri Paltan. The Giants, after a great start, have stumbled and secured only four wins in the 13 games they have played so far, currently sitting in 11th place in the table. Puneri Paltan is also going through a similar struggle, as they were leading the table in the tournament’s early stages but have deteriorated since their skipper Aslam Inamdar got injured. Both teams will hope to walk away victorious on Friday and take one step closer to the top 6.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (Probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit

Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (Probable): Pankaj Mohite, V. Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 29 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live Streaming Details

PKL 2024 November 29 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.