PKL 2024, November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Haryana vs Tamil underway; Jaipur to take on Paltan next

Matchday 30 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the Haryana Steelers take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Puneri Paltan. All teams in action today are running high in the race for playoffs and will aim to take one step closer to the next stage of qualification.

PKL 2024 first match on November 17: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

In the first match of the night, table-toppers Haryana Steelers will take on the Tamil Thalaivas, who ended their losing streak on Saturday. Haryana, under coach Manpreet Singh, has been the best team of the season and will aim to continue their hunt for their first title with another win against the Thalaivas on Sunday. On the other hand, the Thalaivas, who have the most expensive player of the season, Sachin Tanwar, with them, have been struggling to maintain consistent form and will try to win two matches in a row for the first time this season.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7:

Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (Probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (Probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia

PKL 2024 second match on November 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

In the second match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Puneri Paltan in the rematch of the Season 10 finals in one of the most anticipated matches of the season. Both teams have been in excellent form and are in the top six at the moment, which means fans can expect some intense action in the match. However, Paltan will be a slightly concerned side as they might have to take the mat without their in-form skipper, Aslam Inamdar, on Sunday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (Probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri

Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (Probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 17 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 November 17 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.