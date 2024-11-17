Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PKL 2024, November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Haryana vs Tamil underway; Jaipur to take on Paltan next

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan in a rematch of last season's finals in Noida on Sunday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Key Events

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Rahul with a mistake

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Moien tackled

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Haryana all-out

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Vinay tackled

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: First quarter concludes

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Vinay on fire

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Vinay to rescue

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: all-out around the corner

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Tamil in lead

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Tamil with first point

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: First points of the night

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: First match of the night underway

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Will Sachin be in action today?

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Table toppers in action

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Captains list for today's game

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Rahul with a mistake

Rahul tried to tackle on Narender but the raider escapes, before Vishal with two points raid continues the fightback from Haryana.

Score: HS 14-15 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Moien tackled

Haryana tackles Moein to reduce the point gap to 1.

Score: HS 12-13 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Haryana all-out

Tamil finally exectues the all-out on Haryana to take the lead back.

Score: HS 10-13 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Vinay tackled

Vinay is finally tackled by Tamil as Haryana again are on the verge of getting all-out

Score: HS 9-8 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: First quarter concludes

Vinay keeps Haryana in the match as the first quarter of the match ends with Haryana in lead

Score: HS 9-7 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Vinay on fire

Vinay with another brilliant raid removes two players of Tamil to deny all-out chance once again.

Score: HS 7-7 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Vinay to rescue

Vinay removes to Abhishek to delay the danger of all-out for Haryana.

Score: HS 4-7 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: all-out around the corner

Haryana Steelers have started to struggle as they are slowly heading towards getting all-out as Shadloui is tackled by Tamil.

Score: HS 2-5 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Tamil in lead

With two points in two raids Tamil is now in lead.

Score: HS 2-3 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: Tamil with first point

Nitesh tackles Vishal to open the scoring for Tamil.

Score: HS 2-1 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: First points of the night

Vinay starts the game with a touch point on M Abhishek before Shadloui tackles Narender.
 
Score: HS 2-0 TAM (1st half)

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES; HS vs TAM: First match of the night underway

First match of the night between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas is now underway.

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Will Sachin be in action today?

After missing out on thier last game against Bengal Warriors on Saturday, PKL 2024's most expensive player Sachin Tanwar is highly unlikely to start today as he might lose his place to the in-for Vishal Chahal, who helped the team end thier four match losing streak with a super 10 last night.

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Table toppers in action

The table toppers Haryana Steelers will be in action today against struggling Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night today.

PKL 2024 November 17 LIVE UPDATES: Captains list for today's game

Here is today's captains list.
  • Haryana Steeler: Jaideep Dahiya 
  • Tamil Thalaivas: Narender Kandola
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deahwal
  • Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat
Matchday 30 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the Haryana Steelers take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Puneri Paltan. All teams in action today are running high in the race for playoffs and will aim to take one step closer to the next stage of qualification.
 
PKL 2024 first match on November 17: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
 
In the first match of the night, table-toppers Haryana Steelers will take on the Tamil Thalaivas, who ended their losing streak on Saturday. Haryana, under coach Manpreet Singh, has been the best team of the season and will aim to continue their hunt for their first title with another win against the Thalaivas on Sunday. On the other hand, the Thalaivas, who have the most expensive player of the season, Sachin Tanwar, with them, have been struggling to maintain consistent form and will try to win two matches in a row for the first time this season.
 
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7:
 
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (Probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh 
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (Probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia
PKL 2024 second match on November 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
 
In the second match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the Puneri Paltan in the rematch of the Season 10 finals in one of the most anticipated matches of the season. Both teams have been in excellent form and are in the top six at the moment, which means fans can expect some intense action in the match. However, Paltan will be a slightly concerned side as they might have to take the mat without their in-form skipper, Aslam Inamdar, on Sunday.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Playing 7:
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (Probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri 
Puneri Paltan Playing 7 (Probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 17 matches in India.
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details 
PKL 2024 November 17 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Topics :Tamil ThalaivasHaryana SteelersPuneri PaltanJaipur Pink PanthersPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

