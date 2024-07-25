As the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League comes close, teams are all set for an exciting bidding war in the PKL player auction 2024, which will take place on Independence day in Mumbai. The dates for the auction are 15th and 16th August and will feature many big names in the lot as well.

Having completed their 10th season, the Pro Kabaddi League is the second sporting league in India to complete 10 seasons. Mashal Sports also unveiled the new logo for next season which features the Indian tri-colour in it. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are delighted to announce that the Player Auction for Pro Kabaddi Season XI is being held on Independence Day this year. Kabaddi, which has been India’s unique and popular sport for several millennia, is strongly showcased as a world-class competitive discipline at Pro Kabaddi. This is a great achievement for all the stakeholders of Pro Kabaddi as well as the kabaddi ecosystem of the country under the custodianship of AKFI. We will strongly celebrate this achievement with patriotic fervor at the Season XI Player Auction.” Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said.





Pro Kabaddi League 2024: PKL auction date, time, live streaming details

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction take place? Becoming a major Kabaddi league for the nation, PKL has helped in churning out talented players for both the betterment of the league and the country's team as well. The league's design also helps young players to mix up well with the foreign players and improve their game.

The PKL 2024 auction will take place on August 15 and August 16.

What is the venue of Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?

More From This Section

The PKL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast PKL 2024 auction in India?

Star Sports Network will live telecast Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in India.

How to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 auction?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream PKL 2024 auction in India.