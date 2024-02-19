Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024: Narender, Vishal help Tamil Thalaivas crush Bengal Warriors

PKL 2024: Narender, Vishal help Tamil Thalaivas crush Bengal Warriors

Raiders Narender and Vishal Chahal were the star performers as Tamil Thalaivas thrashed Bengal Warriors 74-37 in their last match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Press Trust of India Panchkula

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Raiders Narender and Vishal Chahal were the star performers as Tamil Thalaivas thrashed Bengal Warriors 74-37 in their last match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.

Narender earned 17 raid points and Vishal 18 as the team from the south also recorded seven 'all outs', the most in a PKL match.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Narender picked up a few raid points as the Thalaivas took a 4-3 lead in the fourth minute. Vishal also joined the party as the team from Tamil Nadu continued to forge ahead.

Riding on the momentum given by the duo, Thalaivas inflicted an 'all out' in the 13th minute to take a 17-12. Narender then pulled off a 'super raid' soon after as the Thalaivas continued to dominate the match at 22-15 in the 18th minute.

The side from Tamil Nadu inflicted another 'all out' to hold a massive lead at 31-18 at the end of the first half.

Check Pro Kabaddi League points table here

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023: Tamil Thalaivas players full list, price and live stream details

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi announces Naveen as captain for PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tate shines as Haryana Steelers edge out U Mumba

PKL 2024: Patna beat Titans, become 5th team to qualify for playoffs

Pro Kabaddi League: Deshwal takes Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL semi-finals

Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan hammer Thalaivas to enter PKL semifinals

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas remain in play-off race with win over UP Yoddhas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil ThalaivasBengal WarriorsPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story