PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates knock-out match underway

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 playoffs enter a crucial phase today as Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates lock horns in Eliminator 3 at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium. With just three days left in the season, both teams will look to edge one step closer to the coveted Season 12 trophy. The winner will progress to Qualifier 2, while the loser’s campaign ends tonight.

Titans Eye Historic Breakthrough

For the Telugu Titans, this clash is more than just a playoff — it’s a shot at redemption. Despite being part of the league since its inception, the franchise has never lifted the PKL trophy. Their journey this season has been marked by determination and smart gameplay. The duo of Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda has been at the forefront, combining consistency with composure. They will once again be central to the Titans’ hopes in this do-or-die encounter.

Pirates Banking on Momentum and Legacy

The Patna Pirates, PKL’s most successful side with three consecutive titles, have rediscovered their old rhythm under Ayan Lohchab. The team has clicked collectively at the perfect time, winning three matches on the trot. Their raiders have been relentless, and the defence has stood tall under pressure — a combination that has made them look unstoppable in the knockouts so far.

Battle of Composure and Nerves

Both teams bring a mix of experience and youthful energy, promising an enthralling contest. While the Pirates will rely on their championship pedigree, the Titans will look to turn years of near-misses into triumph. With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, expect a fast-paced, high-pressure showdown where strategy, patience, and nerve will make all the difference.

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match live telecast

The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match live streaming

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match from Delhi here.