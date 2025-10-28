Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates knock-out match underway
PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates knock-out match underway

The Patna Pirates, PKL's most successful side with three consecutive titles, have rediscovered their old rhythm under Ayan Lohchab, winning eight matches in a row

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
8:50 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Last 5 minutes

35": The final five minutes of the game is now in play and this is still anybody's game. Titans have little edge. 
 
Score: Telugu Titans 40-34 Patna Pirates (2nd half)

8:42 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Patna in trouble

30": Patna Piartes continues to struggle in the match as Telugu Tiatns is running away with the match thanks to their big lead. 
 
Score: Telugu Titans 35-28 Patna Pirates (2nd half)

8:37 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Titans on fire

25": Telugu Tiatns have taken the game by storm and have extenbed thier lead to 10 points.
 
Score: Telugu Titans 31-21 Patna Pirates (2nd half)

8:32 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Second half underway

The second half of PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates is now underway. 

8:25 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: First half concludes

20": Telugu Tiatns fough back hard in the second quarter and ennforced an all-out on Patna Pirates to end the half in lead.
 
Score: Telugu Titans 22-20 Patna Pirates (1st half)

8:19 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Navdeep shining for Patna

15": Navdeep is on fire for Pirates as he is now the top defender of PKL 2025 with 72 tackle points. 
 
Score: Telugu Titans 13-16 Patna Pirates (1st half)

8:10 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Titans fighting back

10": Telugu Titans have fough back hard and have reduced point gap with Patna Pirates to just 4. 
 
Score: Telugu Titans 9-13 Patna Pirates (1st half)

8:07 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Titans all-out

6": Patna Pirates have started to pick the pace and have enforced all-out on Telugu Titans.
 
Score: Telugu Titans 5-10 Patna Pirates (1st half)

8:05 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Equal start

5": Just like all the play-off matches so far this match has also started on equal footings. But Patna has the slight lead.
 
Score: Telugu Titans 4-6 Patna Pirates (1st half)
 

7:59 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Match underway

The PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates is now underway. 
 

7:47 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES TEL vs PAT: Match timings

The PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will kick off at 8 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

7:31 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates probable playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable):Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan

7:15 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
  • Total Matches: 26
  • Patna Pirates: 13
  • Telugu Titans: 12
  • Tie: 1

7:00 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play-offs updated bracket

Date Match Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Result
October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 1 20:00 Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers by 30-27
October 25, 2025 (Saturday) Play-in 2 21:00 U Mumba Patna Pirates Patna Pirates beat U Mumba by 40-31
October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Eliminator 1 20:00 Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers by 48-32
October 26, 2025 (Sunday) Mini-Qualifier 21:00 Bengaluru Bulls Telugu Titans Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32
October 27, 2025 (Monday) Eliminator 2 20:00 Bengaluru Bulls Patna Pirates Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls by 46-37
October 27, 2025 (Monday) Qualifier 1 21:00 Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 6-4 in tie-breaker (34-34 in full time)
October 28, 2025 (Tuesday) Eliminator 3 20:00 Telugu Titans Patna Pirates TBA
October 29, 2025 (Wednesday) Qualifier 2 20:00 Puneri Paltan Winner Eliminator 3 TBA
October 31, 2025 (Friday) Final 20:00 Dabang Delhi Winner qualifier 2 TBA

6:45 PM

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

It’s a high-stakes showdown tonight as Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates in what promises to be a thrilling contest. With just three days left in Season 12, every raid, tackle, and review counts as the race for the coveted PKL trophy intensifies.
 
Both teams have shown remarkable grit to reach this stage — the Titans riding on their tactical discipline and consistency, and the Pirates, the league’s most successful franchise, peaking at the right time under Ayan Lohchab’s leadership.
 
The winner tonight will move into Qualifier 2, staying alive in the hunt for the final on October 31, while the loser’s campaign ends here.
 
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, scores, analysis, and highlights from this electrifying Eliminator 3 clash!

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 playoffs enter a crucial phase today as Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates lock horns in Eliminator 3 at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium. With just three days left in the season, both teams will look to edge one step closer to the coveted Season 12 trophy. The winner will progress to Qualifier 2, while the loser’s campaign ends tonight.

Titans Eye Historic Breakthrough

For the Telugu Titans, this clash is more than just a playoff — it’s a shot at redemption. Despite being part of the league since its inception, the franchise has never lifted the PKL trophy. Their journey this season has been marked by determination and smart gameplay. The duo of Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda has been at the forefront, combining consistency with composure. They will once again be central to the Titans’ hopes in this do-or-die encounter.

Pirates Banking on Momentum and Legacy

The Patna Pirates, PKL’s most successful side with three consecutive titles, have rediscovered their old rhythm under Ayan Lohchab. The team has clicked collectively at the perfect time, winning three matches on the trot. Their raiders have been relentless, and the defence has stood tall under pressure — a combination that has made them look unstoppable in the knockouts so far.

Battle of Composure and Nerves

Both teams bring a mix of experience and youthful energy, promising an enthralling contest. While the Pirates will rely on their championship pedigree, the Titans will look to turn years of near-misses into triumph. With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, expect a fast-paced, high-pressure showdown where strategy, patience, and nerve will make all the difference.

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match live telecast

The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match live streaming

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match from Delhi here.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

