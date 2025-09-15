Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants; Bengaluru vs Telugu underway
Live New Update

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants; Bengaluru vs Telugu underway

Gujarat Giants is now the first team in PKL 2025 with five loses to their name

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 September 15 matches live updates
PKL 2025 September 15 matches live updates

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continued with Day 17 action after the Sunday rest day at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with two big matches on the card today. In the first match of the night, Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants in a nail biting thriller by 40-37 to get back on the winning ways in PKL 2025, while Bengaluru Bulls will look to extend their winning streak to four when they face in-form Telugu Titans in the second match of the night.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 12) returns to action after a short breather, and the opening fixture of the night promises plenty of intrigue. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will square off against Gujarat Giants, a side that has twice reached the final but is still chasing its maiden title.
 
For Haryana, the spotlight will be on how they adapt without their talismanic raider Naveen Kumar, who picked up an injury in their previous outing. The absence of their most reliable point-getter could open the door for younger raiders to step up and shoulder the responsibility against a well-organised Giants defence.
 
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will bank on the experience of Mohammadreza Shadloui, who faces his former side for the first time since lifting the trophy with them last season. The Iranian star hasn’t quite hit his best form this year, but a clash against familiar faces could bring out the best in him. His duel with Haryana’s defensive unit will be one of the key subplots of the match.

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

The second clash of Monday night brings an all-southern showdown as Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12). While the rivalry has historically tilted heavily in favour of the Bulls, the Titans have started turning the tide in recent encounters.
 
Across 25 past meetings, the Bulls have dominated with 20 wins, but the Titans have claimed the last two games, adding a fresh edge to this contest. That recent success, coupled with flashes of form under skipper Vijay Malik, gives the Hyderabad-based side a much-needed boost of confidence.
 
However, the Bulls arrive with momentum of their own. Under new leadership, the Season 6 champions have stitched together three consecutive victories, showcasing both defensive grit and improved raiding balance. Their revival has been one of the highlights of the campaign so far, and they will look to carry that surge into the Jaipur leg.
 
With Bengaluru aiming to extend their winning streak and the Titans eyeing a hat-trick of victories against their southern rivals, this closing encounter of the night promises high intensity, vocal fan support, and plenty of drama on the mat.

PKL 2025 September 15 Matches – Live Telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 15 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 15 Matches – Live Streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 15 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 15 matches from Jaipur here.

9:15 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 BEN vs TEL: Bulls takes early lead

5": Bengaluru Bulls have started the game on a high is leading the game by 4-3. 

9:09 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 BEN vs TEL: Second match underway

The second match of thee night between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans is now underway.

9:01 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: Haryana beat Gujarat

Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants in a nail biting thriller by 40-37 to get back on the winning ways in PKL 2025. 

8:52 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: Final five minutes

35": Only five minutes left on thee clock and its still anybody's game. 
 
Score: Gujarat Giants 34-35 Haryana Steelers (2nd half)

8:37 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: Haryana hanging on

25": Haryana Steelers have managed to keep themselves in the lead despite Gujarat's fightback with Rakesh
 
Score: Gujarat Giants 24-28 Haryana Steelers (2nd half)

8:32 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: Second half underway

The second half of thee match is now underway.

8:27 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: First half concludes

The first half of the match concludes with Haryana Steelers leading 25-20 vs Gujarat Giants. 

8:21 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: Haryana hanging on

15": Despite being all-out once Haryana Steelers have managed to keep themselves in the lead.
 
Score: Gujarat Giants 15-17 Haryana Steelers (1st half)

8:12 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: Haryana fights back

10": Haryana Steelers have fough back hard and are now leading the match by 4 points.
 
Score: Gujarat Giants 7-11 Haryana Steelers (1st half)

8:07 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: Gujarat takes early lead

5": Despite being out of form its Gujarat who have taken the early lead over the defending champions. 
 
Score: Gujarat Giants 5-2 Haryana Steelers (1st half)

7:59 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15 GUJ vs HAR: First match of the day underway

The first match of the day between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers is now underway.

7:45 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15: Match timings

The PKL 2025 September 15 matches will start at 8 PM IST, i.e., 13 minutes from now. Stay tuned to find out all the live updates. 

7:28 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 15: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2025 September 15 matches. Two more big matches will be on display today, on the third day of the Jaipur leg. But who will be the two victorious teams tonight? Stay tuned to find out. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bengaluru BullsHaryana SteelersGujarat FortunegiantsTelugu TitansPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News