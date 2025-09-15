PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants; Bengaluru vs Telugu underway

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continued with Day 17 action after the Sunday rest day at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with two big matches on the card today. In the first match of the night, Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants in a nail biting thriller by 40-37 to get back on the winning ways in PKL 2025, while Bengaluru Bulls will look to extend their winning streak to four when they face in-form Telugu Titans in the second match of the night.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 12) returns to action after a short breather, and the opening fixture of the night promises plenty of intrigue. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will square off against Gujarat Giants, a side that has twice reached the final but is still chasing its maiden title.

For Haryana, the spotlight will be on how they adapt without their talismanic raider Naveen Kumar, who picked up an injury in their previous outing. The absence of their most reliable point-getter could open the door for younger raiders to step up and shoulder the responsibility against a well-organised Giants defence.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will bank on the experience of Mohammadreza Shadloui, who faces his former side for the first time since lifting the trophy with them last season. The Iranian star hasn’t quite hit his best form this year, but a clash against familiar faces could bring out the best in him. His duel with Haryana’s defensive unit will be one of the key subplots of the match.

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

The second clash of Monday night brings an all-southern showdown as Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12). While the rivalry has historically tilted heavily in favour of the Bulls, the Titans have started turning the tide in recent encounters.

Across 25 past meetings, the Bulls have dominated with 20 wins, but the Titans have claimed the last two games, adding a fresh edge to this contest. That recent success, coupled with flashes of form under skipper Vijay Malik, gives the Hyderabad-based side a much-needed boost of confidence.

However, the Bulls arrive with momentum of their own. Under new leadership, the Season 6 champions have stitched together three consecutive victories, showcasing both defensive grit and improved raiding balance. Their revival has been one of the highlights of the campaign so far, and they will look to carry that surge into the Jaipur leg.

With Bengaluru aiming to extend their winning streak and the Titans eyeing a hat-trick of victories against their southern rivals, this closing encounter of the night promises high intensity, vocal fan support, and plenty of drama on the mat.

PKL 2025 September 15 Matches – Live Telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 15 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 15 Matches – Live Streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 15 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

