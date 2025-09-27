PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs Bengal underway; Jaipur vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM IST

Day 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 has naother set of doubleheaders from the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Another thrilling set of ties for the kabaddi fans as four playoff-chasing teams lock horns in two high-stakes matches.

In the opening game of the evening, Patna Pirates will be eyeing a much-needed win against a dynamic Bengal Warriorz side. Later, the in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off against a struggling Tamil Thalaivas, with both teams aiming to strengthen their top-four ambitions.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match 51 of Season 12 promises fireworks as Patna Pirates, still seeking consistency, take on the unpredictable Bengaluru Bulls. The Pirates have shown flashes of brilliance against top sides but have failed to string together back-to-back wins.

On the other hand, the Bulls continue to be carried by the brilliance of their captain Dhaakad Devank, whose return to face his former team adds an emotional edge to the contest.

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 live streaming: September 27 match list, timings, telecast details With the playoff race heating up, both teams are under pressure to deliver. This encounter could prove decisive in determining their trajectory in the second half of the season.

Playing 7s:

Patna Pirates: Navdeep, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Milan Dahiya, Sanket Sawant, Ayan, Ankit (C)

Bengaluru Bulls: Nitesh Kumar, Devank (C), Mayur Kadam, Punit Kumar, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Match 52 sees two teams on different trajectories. Jaipur Pink Panthers are surging with momentum, winning four of their last five matches behind Nitin Dhankar’s excellent form.

In contrast, Tamil Thalaivas are reeling from three consecutive losses and desperately need to get their campaign back on track.

All eyes will be on Arjun Deshwal, who faces his former team—the same side he helped win a championship. The emotional backdrop only heightens the stakes in this pivotal showdown.

Probable Playing 7s:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepanshu Khatri, Nitin Kumar, Aashish, Aryan Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Ali Samadi, Nitin Rawal (C)

Tamil Thalaivas: Arulnanthababu, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ronak, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav, Narender Kandola, Nitesh Kumar

PKL 2025 September 27 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 27 matches in India.

PKL 2025 September 27 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

