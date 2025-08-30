PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu vs UP underway; Mumbai vs Gujarat at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continues at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two more exciting matches on the card. Hosts Telugu Titans, after suffering a narrow defeat to the UP Yoddhas on Friday, will look to return to winning ways in their clash against the same opponents today, while U Mumba kick off their campaign against a revamped Gujarat Giants squad.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

The opening clash of the day sees the Telugu Titans locking horns with the UP Yoddhas, a battle expected to set the tone for the evening. The Titans, often driven by their fearless approach, will look to unleash their raiders to disrupt UP’s defensive shape and seize the early initiative.

For the Yoddhas, stability remains their biggest strength — their corner defenders and versatile all-rounders provide the perfect mix to counter the Titans’ aggression. With both teams bringing contrasting styles to the mat, this contest promises to be a gripping tug-of-war between offensive firepower and defensive resilience.

Match 2: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

The second fixture on August 30 in PKL 2025 pits U Mumba against the Gujarat Giants, promising another thrilling showdown. U Mumba, a side that prides itself on discipline, will rely on their experienced corner defenders to set the tone while banking on swift raids to keep the momentum alive. Their knack for turning defensive scraps into game-changing moments has often worked in their favour.

On the other side, Gujarat Giants bring a high-tempo approach, led by their attacking raiders and a defence that rarely crumbles under pressure. Renowned for their fighting spirit and ability to stage late recoveries, the Giants will look to push U Mumba into uncomfortable situations with sustained aggression at both ends of the mat.

PKL 2025 August 30 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 August 30 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 August 30 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 August 30 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 August 30 matches from Vizag here.