PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pune beat Bengal; Haryana vs Mumba underway

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continued with Day 6 action at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two big matches on display today. In the first match of the night, Puneri Paltan kept their winning streak alive with a 45-36 win against Bengal Warriorz, while the defending champions Haryana Steelers are now taking on in-form U Mumba in the second match.

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz

Puneri Paltan have made a fiery start to their PKL 2025 campaign, winning their first two matches with commanding performances. Led by Aslam Inamdar’s sharp raiding form, the defending champions look well balanced in attack and will aim to extend their rampaging run.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz also made a statement in their opening game, showcasing improved structure and relying on star raider Devak to spearhead their charge. Both sides have leaned heavily on their offensive strengths so far, raising expectations of a high-scoring contest. With two in-form raiding units ready to test each other, it may well come down to which defensive unit stands tall on Wednesday evening and secures the precious two points.

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Haryana Steelers, the defending champions, find themselves under pressure after a disappointing 10-point loss to Bengal Warriorz in their opening match of PKL 2025. The team looked completely out of rhythm, with their star players Naveen and Jaideep yet to hit top gear. They will need to bounce back quickly if they want to stay in contention and keep alive hopes of becoming only the second team after Patna Pirates to defend their crown successfully.

Facing them are in-form U Mumba, who have started their season with back-to-back wins. With both their raiding unit and defensive setup functioning like a well-oiled machine, U Mumba will be favourites. Wednesday night’s clash could prove decisive for Haryana’s campaign revival.

PKL 2025 September 3 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 3 matches will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.

PKL 2025 September 3 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 3 matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website in India.

