Live New Update

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pune beat Bengal; Haryana vs Mumba underway

Puneri Paltan, with the win over Bengal Warriorz, are the only team to have three straight wins in PKL 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 September 3 matches live updates
PKL 2025 September 3 matches live updates

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:30 PM IST
9:30 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 HAR vs MUM: Haryan fighting back

15": Haryana steelers is fighting back as the point gap is now just of 3 points.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 16-19 U Mumba (1st half)

9:23 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 HAR vs MUM: Ankit on fire

10": Ankit Chouhan is taking points in sets for Mumba who has now extended thier lead to 6 points.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 8-14 U Mumba (1st half)

9:14 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 HAR vs MUM: Mumba takes the early lead

5": Haryana's defence is struggling early in the match as Mumba takes lead in the match.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 2-7 U Mumba (1st half)

9:07 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 HAR vs MUM: Second match of the night underway

The second match of the night between defeding champions Haryana Steelers and U Mumba is now underway.

8:59 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Pune beat Bengal

Puneri Paltan has kept their unbeaten streak in PKL 2025 intact with 45-36 win over Bengal Warriorz.

8:52 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Final five minutes

36": Only five minutes are left on the clock and Bengal are trying thier best to reduce the point gap with Pune.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 41-32 Bengal Warriorz (2nd half)

8:42 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Pune still in lead

30": 10 minutes left in the match and Pune is now leading by 9 points.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 37-28 Bengal Warriorz (1st half)

8:36 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Pune extends the lead

25": Pune has starrted brilliantly in the second half and has extended their lead to 7 points.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 30-23 Bengal Warriorz (1st half)

8:31 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Second half underway

The second half of the match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz is noww underway. 

8:26 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: First half concludes

The first half of the match conccludes with Puneri Paltan leading 26-22.

8:11 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Pune continues to lead

10": Bengal have taken some points but Pune continues to lead with four points margin. 
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 13-9 Bengal Warriorz (1st half)

8:06 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: Pune takes early lead

5": Pune takes early lead in the match thanks to Aslam Inamdar's raid points.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 7-5 Bengal Warriorz (1st half)

7:59 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3 PUN vs BEN: First match of the day underway

The first match of the day betweeen Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz is now underway.

7:45 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3: Match timings

The PKL 2025 September 4 matches will start at 8 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.

7:29 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 3: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2025 Day 6 matches from Vizag. Pune will take on Bengal in the first match of the day, while Haryana will square off with U Mumba in the second. But which two teams will walk away victorious today? Stay tuned to find out. 

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continued with Day 6 action at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two big matches on display today. In the first match of the night, Puneri Paltan kept their winning streak alive with a 45-36 win against Bengal Warriorz, while the defending champions Haryana Steelers are now taking on in-form U Mumba in the second match.

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz

Puneri Paltan have made a fiery start to their PKL 2025 campaign, winning their first two matches with commanding performances. Led by Aslam Inamdar’s sharp raiding form, the defending champions look well balanced in attack and will aim to extend their rampaging run.
 
On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz also made a statement in their opening game, showcasing improved structure and relying on star raider Devak to spearhead their charge. Both sides have leaned heavily on their offensive strengths so far, raising expectations of a high-scoring contest. With two in-form raiding units ready to test each other, it may well come down to which defensive unit stands tall on Wednesday evening and secures the precious two points.

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

Haryana Steelers, the defending champions, find themselves under pressure after a disappointing 10-point loss to Bengal Warriorz in their opening match of PKL 2025. The team looked completely out of rhythm, with their star players Naveen and Jaideep yet to hit top gear. They will need to bounce back quickly if they want to stay in contention and keep alive hopes of becoming only the second team after Patna Pirates to defend their crown successfully.
 
Facing them are in-form U Mumba, who have started their season with back-to-back wins. With both their raiding unit and defensive setup functioning like a well-oiled machine, U Mumba will be favourites. Wednesday night’s clash could prove decisive for Haryana’s campaign revival.

PKL 2025 September 3 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 3 matches will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.

PKL 2025 September 3 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 3 matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 3 matches from Vizag here.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

