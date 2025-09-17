Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans; Haryana vs Patna underway
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans; Haryana vs Patna underway

Dabang Delhi have once again replaced Puneri Paltan at the top of the points table with a win over Telugu Titans

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 September 17 matches
PKL 2025 September 17 matches live updates

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
9:36 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 HAR vs PAT: First half concludes

The first half of the match concludes with Haryana Steelers leading 21-18 vs Patna Pirates. 

9:30 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 HAR vs PAT: Trouble mounts for Patna

15": Patna continues to struggle in the match as Haryana now leads by 6 points.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 18-9 Patna Pirates (1st half)

9:22 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 HAR vs PAT: Haryana extends the lead

10": Haryana Steelers are runnig away with the match early as they now taken thier lead to 9.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 13-4 Patna Pirates (1st half)

9:16 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 HAR vs PAT: Haryana takes the early lead

5": Haryana Steelers take the early lead against Patna Pirates.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 7-3 Patna Pirates (1st half)

9:10 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 HAR vs PAT: Second match of the night underway

Ths second match of the night between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates is now underway. 

9:02 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Delhi beat Titans

Dabang Delhi have kept their winning streak in PKL 2025 intact with 33-29 win over Telugu Tiatns. 

8:54 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Final five minutes

35": Only five minutes are left on the clock as Dabang Delhi is leading the game by 3 points. 
 
Score: Telugu Titans 24-27 Dabang Delhi (2nd half)

8:43 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Delhi in lead

30": Agent Ashu is back on duty as Dabang Delhi have suddenly surged to take the lead in the match,
 
Score: Telugu Titans 22-24 Dabang Delhi (2nd half)

8:38 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Titans still in lead

25": Titans have maintained thier lead to keep Delhi on bay.
 
Score: Telugu Titans 19-16 Dabang Delhi (1st half)

8:32 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Second half underway

The second half of the match is now underway. 

8:26 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: First half concludes

The firrst half of the match concludes with Telugu Titans leading 14-9 vs Dabang Delhi. 

8:19 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Titans extend the lead

15": Titans have the momentum once again as they have extended thier lead to 5.
 
Score: Telugu Titans 9-4 Dabang Delhi (1st half)

8:11 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Delhi fighting back

10": Dabang Delhi is fight back and have reduced the point gap with Titans to just two.
 
Score: Telugu Titans 5-3 Dabang Delhi (1st half)

8:06 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: Titans with the early lead

5": Telugu Titans have started the match on high and have taken a big lead early in the match.

Score: Telugu Titans 4-0 Dabang Delhi (1st half)

8:00 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 17 TEL vs DEL: First match of the day underway

The first match of the day between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi is now underway.
First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

