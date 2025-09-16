PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UP vs Bengal underway; Tamil vs Bengaluru up next

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue with Day 18 action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with two big matches on the card today. In the first match of the night, UP Yoddhas will face Bengal Warriorz, with both teams looking to get back to winning ways, while Tamil Thalaivas will look to make a quick recovery when they face in-form Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the night.

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz

The first clash on Tuesday in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) will see Bengal Warriorz take on UP Yoddhas in what promises to be a closely fought encounter. Both teams boast young raiding units that bring speed and energy to the mat, but their recent form shows that they will need to overcome specific weaknesses to return to winning ways. Bengal enter this match after a tough loss to Tamil Thalaivas, where their lead raider Devank Dalal was effectively neutralised by Ronak in the right-cover position. The Thalaivas’ clear strategy exposed Bengal’s dependence on Dalal, and the Warriorz will be keen to find better support for their star raider.

On the other hand, the Yoddhas are also recovering from a difficult outing, having been dismantled by the dominant raiding duo of Nitin Dhankar and Ali Choubtarash in their previous match. Their defence looked unsettled, allowing easy points that proved decisive. With both sides eager to correct past mistakes, this match is likely to be a battle of tactical adjustments — Bengal will rely on their attacking depth, while the Yoddhas will focus on tightening their defensive structure. Fans can expect a tense and competitive contest that could swing either way.

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

The second match of the evening will feature one of the standout rivalries of PKL 12 as Tamil Thalaivas face Bengaluru Bulls in a high-stakes encounter. Both teams enjoy passionate fan bases, and this contest carries additional drama because of the bold off-season decisions made by the franchises.

The Bulls released their former captain Ankush Rathee earlier in the campaign, while the Thalaivas surprised everyone by parting ways with Pawan Sehrawat. These moves sparked widespread discussions among fans and added another layer of intrigue to their rivalry. Despite the noise off the mat, both teams have remained composed in their performances, already securing important wins to keep their campaigns on track.

The focus now shifts fully to the mat, where raiders from both sides will look to test the discipline of experienced defenders, and defensive strategies will play a crucial role in determining the outcome. With two valuable points on the line and pride at stake, this clash is expected to be intense, fast-paced, and fiercely competitive, making it one of the most anticipated fixtures of the week.

PKL 2025 September 16 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 16 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 16 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 16 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 16 matches from Jaipur here.