Live New Update

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pune vs Telugu underway; Jaipur Pink Panthers thrash UP Yoddhas

Jaipur Paink Panthers secured their first win of the home leg after a dominant performance against UP Yoddhas

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PKL 2025 September 13 matches live updates
PKL 2025 September 13 matches live updates

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
9:23 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 PUN vs TEL: Pune in lead

10": Pune now has the lead in the match but just of 1 points.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 8-7 Telugu Titans (1st half)

9:18 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 PUN vs TEL: Equal start

5": Both teams have started the game on equal footings as the score are tied after first five minutes.
 
Score: Puneri Paltan 4-4 Telugu Titans (1st half)

9:12 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 PUN vs TEL: Second match of the night underway

The second match of the night between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans is now underway. 

9:03 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: Jaipur beat UP

Jaipur Pink Panthers have thrased UP Yoddhas by 41-29 to get back on the winning ways.

8:54 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: Final five minutes

35": only five minutes are left on the clock and Jaipur is still leading the match by 12 points. UP needs a miracle to win the match now.
 
Score: UP Yoddhas 19-32 Jaipur Pink Panthers (2nd half)

8:46 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: Jaipur with the momentum

30": Jaipur Pink Panthers have taken the momentum back after a brief UP fightback
 
Score: UP Yoddhas 18-28 Jaipur Pink Panthers (2nd half)

8:41 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: Yoddhas keeping the match alive

25": UP Yoddhas have kept the match alive with some quick points early in the second half.
 
Score: UP Yoddhas 16-26 Jaipur Pink Panthers (2nd half)

8:33 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: Second half underway

The second half of the match is now underway. 

8:27 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: First half concludes

The first half of the match concludes with Jaipur Pink Panthers leading 23-12 vs UP Yoddhas. 

8:22 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: Jaipur extends the lead

15": Jaipur Pink Panthers continues to dominate the match and are now leading the match by 6 points.
 
Score: UP Yoddhas 9-15 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:13 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: Jaipur fighting back

10": Jaipur pink panthers have fough back hard as they are now leading the match by 3 points.
 
Score: UP Yoddhas 7-10 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:06 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: UP takes early lead

5": Despite Jaipur being the hosts tonight its UP who took the early lead in the match.

Score: UP Yoddhas 4-2 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:00 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13 UPY vs JPP: First match of the day underway

The first match of the day between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers is now underway.

7:47 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13: Action begins soon

The PKL 2025 September 13 matches will start at 8 PM IST, i.e., 13 minutes from now. Stay tuned to find out all the live updates. 

7:28 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 13: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2025 September 13 matches. Two more big matches will be on display today on the second day of the Jaipur leg. But who will be the two victorious teams tonight? Stay tuned to find out. 

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continued with Day 16 action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with two big matches on the card today. In the first match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers thrased UP Yoddhas by 12 points to secure their first home leg win in the season. Puneri Paltan will look to regain the top spot in the points table when they face the in-form Telugu Titans in the second match of the night. 

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The second day of the Jaipur leg in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 promises fireworks as the home side, Jaipur Pink Panthers, face UP Yoddhas in the opening clash of the evening.
 
This fixture comes with plenty of history. The last meeting between these two teams was the Season 11 Eliminator, where UP Yoddhas produced a dominant performance to knock Jaipur out of the competition. That defeat still lingers, and the Panthers will be desperate to turn the tables this time, especially with home support behind them.
 
Jaipur’s defensive strength and tactical maturity will be crucial in stopping the Yoddhas’ fast-paced raiding unit. For the visitors, the spotlight is on Nitin Dhankar, the young star who has quickly stepped up after the team parted ways with Arjun Deshwal. Surrounded by a pack of energetic raiders, he has injected freshness into the Yoddhas’ attack, and his battle against Jaipur’s defence could decide the outcome.
 
The Pink Panthers, meanwhile, will look to use their home advantage to full effect and kick-start the Jaipur leg with a statement win. The clash has all the ingredients of a thriller—revenge on one side, redemption on the other.

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

The second Jaipur leg of PKL 2025 rolls on with a mouth-watering clash as two in-form teams, Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans, lock horns in Match 32, the second game of the night.
 
Both sides are led by dynamic all-rounders who bring different shades of leadership. For Pune, skipper Aslam Inamdar has been nothing short of inspirational, often taking responsibility in crunch moments. On the other side, Telugu Titans’ captain Vijay Malik, known for his calm and composed approach, shares a strong bond with coach Krishna Kumar Hooda and has been central to the team’s recent rise in form.
 
Puneri Paltan will be aiming for consistency, having shown flashes of brilliance but struggling to sustain momentum. Their powerful raiding unit remains a big threat, and they’ll be hoping to put early pressure on the Titans.
 
For Telugu Titans, defence will be the area of concern. Shubham Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Ankit must step up as a cohesive unit if they are to contain Pune’s attackers. If the Titans’ backline holds strong, the contest could swing in their favour.
 
With both teams pushing for crucial points and brimming with confidence, fans in Jaipur are in for a cracking Saturday double-header, and this second clash might just steal the show.

PKL 2025 September 13 Matches Live Telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 13 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 13 Matches Live Streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 13 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 13 matches from Jaipur here.

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

