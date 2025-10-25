PKL 2025 Play-in LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Jaipur underway; Mumba vs Patna up next

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 Playoffs: Full schedule, live time (IST), teams, format, streaming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 enters its decisive phase today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium with two high-stakes Play-In clashes. In the first match, defending champions Haryana Steelers lock horns with two-time title winners Jaipur Pink Panthers, while U Mumba face three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second. The two losing sides will bow out of the competition, while the winners will progress to Eliminator 1 scheduled for Sunday.

Play-in 1: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The knockout journey of PKL Season 12 begins with a mouth-watering encounter between the Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Haryana, who secured fifth place in the league phase, suffered a setback with the injury of key raider Shivam Patare but remain determined under captain Jaideep Dahiya’s leadership. Jaipur, after two consecutive defeats, will be eager to rediscover their rhythm. With both teams possessing formidable defensive line-ups, the match is expected to be a low-scoring tactical battle decided by the composure of their young raiders. An intense and thrilling start to the playoffs awaits kabaddi fans.

Play-in 2: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

The second Play-In clash sets up a battle of former champions as U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in what promises to be a gripping contest. U Mumba, finishing sixth, will aim to extend their campaign by overcoming the experienced Pirates, who finished seventh but carry the pedigree of three championships. The stakes are massive—win and move on, or lose and exit. The victor will face the winner of the Haryana vs Jaipur duel in the Eliminator. With both teams needing six straight wins to claim the PKL 12 crown, expect intensity, strategy, and nerves of steel on display in Delhi.

PKL 2025 Play-in matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 Play-in matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Play-in matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 Play-in matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

