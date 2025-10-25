Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 Play-in LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Jaipur underway; Mumba vs Patna up next
PKL 2025 Play-in LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Jaipur underway; Mumba vs Patna up next

The knockout journey of PKL Season 12 begins today with a mouth-watering encounter between the Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 enters its decisive phase today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium with two high-stakes Play-In clashes. In the first match, defending champions Haryana Steelers lock horns with two-time title winners Jaipur Pink Panthers, while U Mumba face three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second. The two losing sides will bow out of the competition, while the winners will progress to Eliminator 1 scheduled for Sunday. 

Play-in 1: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The knockout journey of PKL Season 12 begins with a mouth-watering encounter between the Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Haryana, who secured fifth place in the league phase, suffered a setback with the injury of key raider Shivam Patare but remain determined under captain Jaideep Dahiya’s leadership. Jaipur, after two consecutive defeats, will be eager to rediscover their rhythm. With both teams possessing formidable defensive line-ups, the match is expected to be a low-scoring tactical battle decided by the composure of their young raiders. An intense and thrilling start to the playoffs awaits kabaddi fans.

Play-in 2: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

The second Play-In clash sets up a battle of former champions as U Mumba take on Patna Pirates in what promises to be a gripping contest. U Mumba, finishing sixth, will aim to extend their campaign by overcoming the experienced Pirates, who finished seventh but carry the pedigree of three championships. The stakes are massive—win and move on, or lose and exit. The victor will face the winner of the Haryana vs Jaipur duel in the Eliminator. With both teams needing six straight wins to claim the PKL 12 crown, expect intensity, strategy, and nerves of steel on display in Delhi.

PKL 2025 Play-in matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 Play-in matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Play-in matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 Play-in matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 Play-in matches from Delhi here.

8:32 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: Second half underway

The second half of the first play-in match of PKL 2025 between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers is now underway. 

8:27 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: First half concludes

20":  The first half of the match concludes with Jaipur Pink Panthers leading by 8 points against defending champions Haryana Steelers. 
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 10-18 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:20 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: Haryana struggling

17":  The defending champiosn Harya are struggling at the moment as Jaipur is maintaing the healthy lead in the match. 
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 9-16 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:17 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: Haryana all-out

12":  Jaipur Pink Panthers enforces first all-out of the match on Haryana Steelers to go 8 points clear in the match.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 6-14 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:09 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: Jaipur maintaining the lead

10":  Jaipur Pink Panthers continues to lead the game as defending champions are struggling in the middle.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 5-9 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:05 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: Equal start

5":  Both teams have started the match on equal footings. Although Jaipur is leading by just 1 point. 
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 4-5 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

8:01 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: Jaipur takes first point

1":  Nitin Dhanker is successful in his first raid and Jaipur takes first point of the match.
 
Score: Haryana Steelers 0-1 Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st half)

7:58 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES HAR vs JPP: First match underway

The first PKL 2025 play-in match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers is now underway. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

7:45 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timings

The play-in matches of PKL 2025 will begin from 8 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now.

7:30 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
  • Total matches: 26
  • U Mumba: 14
  • Patna Pirates: 9
  • Tie: 1

7:15 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Jaipur head-to-head record

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head
  • Total matches: 18
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10
  • Haryana Steelers: 6
  • Tie: 2

7:00 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final points table after group stage matches

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points
1 Puneri Paltan (Q) 18 13 5 0 26
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. (Q) 18 13 5 0 26
3 Bengaluru Bulls (Q) 18 11 7 0 22
4 Telugu Titans (Q) 18 10 8 0 20
5 Haryana Steelers (Q) 18 10 8 0 20
6 U Mumba (Q) 18 10 8 0 20
7 Patna Pirates (Q) 18 8 10 0 16
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q) 18 8 10 0 16
9 U.P. Yoddhas (E) 18 7 11 0 14
10 Tamil Thalaivas (E) 18 6 12 0 12
11 Gujarat Giants (E) 18 6 12 0 12
12 Bengal Warriors (E) 18 6 12 0 12

6:45 PM

PKL 2025 Play-In LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the blog of PKL 2025 Play-in matches. After 108 thrilling games, the PKL season 12 has finally entered the final stage, with teams finishing 5th to 8th playing the newly introduced play-in games today. In the opening play-in clash, reigning champions Haryana Steelers are set to take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, the formidable two-time winners. Later in the day, U Mumba will battle it out with Patna Pirates, the three-time title holders, in the second play-in encounter. The stakes couldn’t be higher — the losing teams will see their campaign end, while the victors will advance to Eliminator 1, slated for Sunday.
First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

