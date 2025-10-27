PKL 2025 Play-offs LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru vs Patna underway; Puneri vs Delhi up next

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 playoffs reach a thrilling stage today at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, where two high-stakes encounters will determine the next step toward the grand finale. The day begins with Bengaluru Bulls locking horns with Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2, with the winner set to face Telugu Titans in Eliminator 3. Later, Qualifier 1 will see table-toppers Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi, where the victor books a direct ticket to the final, while the loser will get another shot in Qualifier 2 against the Eliminator 3 winner.

Eliminator 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

A do-or-die battle awaits as Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls clash in the second eliminator at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. The Pirates, revitalised under the guidance of new coach Randeep Dalal, have built their success on a disciplined defence and the explosive form of young raider Ayan Lohchab, who has been nearly unstoppable. The Bulls, on the other hand, are eager to recover from their recent defeat to Telugu Titans and reignite their campaign. With both sides fighting to stay alive in the competition, expect a tight contest where nerves, tactical awareness and composure could determine who progresses to the next round.

Qualifier 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

The first Qualifier promises to be a high-voltage encounter between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, two of the most consistent sides in PKL Season 12. Both teams have displayed exceptional quality throughout the season, earning their places among the league’s elite. The stakes are massive — a win here guarantees a direct entry into the final, while the loser must regroup for Qualifier 2. Their rivalry has been evenly balanced, with both meetings this season ending in draws. With Ashu Malik leading Delhi’s charge and Pune’s raiders showing top form, fans can expect another edge-of-the-seat thriller in this heavyweight showdown.

PKL 2025 Play-off matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 Play-off matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Play-off matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 Play-off matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

