Google Drive gets redesigned homepage, new Activity section showing updates

New homepage design shows more suggested contents in a list view' Notification section has been replaced with Activity

BS Tech New Delhi
The new design will allow users to see more recommended files at once (Source: Google)

Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Google has announced design changes for its Drive app in Android and iOS devices, offering a more compact layout for uploaded files in a list format.

Google said in a recent blog post the new design will allow users to see more recommended files at once, such as those that have been recently opened, shared or edited.

The Notification log in Drive has been replaced with an Activity view section adjacent to 'Suggested'. Google said that the Activity section will showcase items that need user attention such as pending access requests, recent comments and awaiting approvals, all in one place.

The new home tab layout is an optional feature and if the user does not opt in, the Drive app will open to the last used tab such as Shared tab or Files tab.

The new update is now available for select Google workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts and will be available for all in the coming weeks.

Recently, Google announced that it will start deleting inactive accounts from December. If a Google account has not been used or signed into for at least two years, the company may delete it and its contents, including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

Google has decided to take the step as forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven't had two-factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

