Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

Users have the option to either deactivate their profile temporarily or delete permanently

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Meta is allowing users to delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram account. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the latest version of the Threads app now includes an option to deactivate or delete users' account, which only applies to the Threads profile.

To delete the Threads profile, the user needs to tap on Account under the Settings menu. There are two options available under this section- Delete or Deactivate Profile. Deactivating profile is temporary and selecting this option will archive all data until the user decides to rejoin the platform. Deleting Profile is permanent, however, the content, likes and followers all will be hidden before being permanently deleted after 30 days. It should be noted that selecting either option will not deactivate or delete the linked Instagram profile.

This was a long-standing request from users who wished to leave the social media platform without having to deactivate or delete their Instagram account. In September, Michel Protti, Meta’s chief Privacy Officer for Product confirmed that Meta was working on the highly requested feature.

Meta used the same credentials for Threads as Instagram when it was launched in July this year so that the users would not have to create a separate account to access the new platform. However, because of this, users couldn’t delete their Threads account without deleting their Instagram account.

Recently, it was also reported that Threads is allowing users to opt out of having their posts shown on Instagram and Facebook. The option has started rolling out to many users globally after the Meta-owned social media platform said that it was testing the opt-out switch last month.

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

