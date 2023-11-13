Home / Technology / Apps / IIT Madras develops app for efficient, easy inter-city goods transportation

IIT Madras develops app for efficient, easy inter-city goods transportation

Called 'OptRoute', the app connects a consumer with a driver sans any commission or on-boarding fee. The payment from the consumer goes directly to the driver, with no intermediaries

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, have developed a mobile application for easier and efficient transportation of goods within cities, and eliminating the role of middlemen.

Called 'OptRoute', the app connects a consumer with a driver sans any commission or on-boarding fee. The payment from the consumer goes directly to the driver, with no intermediaries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The first version of the App has been developed and commercialised through OptRoute Logistics, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up co-founded by N.S. Narayanaswamy, Professor at Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras and Anuj Fulia, an IIT Madras alumnus.

The basic ideas behind the app were presented during the 2020 Genetic and Evolutionary Computation Conference held in Cancun, Mexico.

"OptRoute aims to solve the issues in connectivity between drivers and customers in the goods logistics and transport domain. The main issues faced are unavailability of return load for transporters and vehicle capacity under-utilization. Current market of this domain is highly unorganized making it inefficient.

"It is also ripe for deployment of technology based solutions to reach the goals set by the National Logistics Policy, 2022," Narayanswamy said.

The start-up has also developed packing and efficient vehicle space utilisation methods, which will be included in the application once sufficient initial traction is achieved.

"We have developed a lightweight mobile application where customers and drivers can get connected. OptRoute does not use any third-party services allowing us to cut down the cost of operation to an absolute minimum and because of the same reason we are able to provide our service with zero percent commission.

"This design and development has had a significant contribution done by alumni and students of IIT Madras. By the end of this year, we will scale our service to be available in over 500 cities," Fulia said.

The OptRoute application has two user modes - Driver and Customer. In the customer mode, users can place any goods transport request for which a vehicle is needed. In the Driver mode, users can view the available requests and accept them.

The service is currently available in multiple cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida, Panchkula, Pune, Mohali, Surat and Zirakpur.

Also Read

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

IIT Madras, Zanzibar campus application last date Aug 5, details here

IIT Madras Zanzibar to be inaugurated today: All about this Africa Campus

Madras Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, Celebration, Interesting facts

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Threads rolls-out option to disable suggestions on other platforms: Report

WhatsApp adds option to hide IP address during voice calls: Details here

WhatsApp plans to put ads in status and channels, but not in inbox: Report

Instagram tests a feature to let users disable read receipts for messages

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IIT Madrasmobile applicationTransportation

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story