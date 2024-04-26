Google extends Gemini AI app support to older-generation Android devices

Software giant Google is extending support for its Gemini AI app to older Android smartphones. According to the Google Gemini app page on the Play Store, the app is now supported on devices based on Android 10 and above operating systems.

Google launched a dedicated app for Gemini AI for Android smartphones in February to replace its existing Google Assistant. However, at the time of launch, the app was only supported on Android 12 and later. In the latest update to the Gemini app, Google has updated the minimum requirement section on the Play Store, notifying that the app will also run for Android 10 and Android 11 operating systems.

It should be noted that the “Google Help” blog for Gemini app still states that the app requires Android 12 or later.

Google Gemini on Play Store

Earlier, it was reported that Google is working on a new feature for Gemini app that will allow the AI-powered assistant to work with third-party music streaming platforms such as Spotify. According to a report by Android Authority, Google has added a new “Music” option within the Gemini Settings page that allows users to “select preferred services used to play music.” However, the option leads to a blank page suggesting that the feature is still being developed. Once integrated completely, it is likely that the Gemini AI assistant will gain the ability to play music from a third-party app such as Spotify, Amazon Music and more with voice commands.

Currently, Google has not provided any details about the roll-out plan for the feature; however, it is expected to be available for users in the coming weeks.