Instagram adds new stickers in Stories to boost creativity: How to use them

Meta has announced new stickers in Instagram Stories. These encompasses Reveal, allowing users to create hidden stories; Cutouts, allowing users to turn any photo or video into a custom sticker; Add Yours Music, allowing users to tag music; and Frames, allowing users to turn any photo into a digital iteration similar to an instant print. Instagram said these stickers are aimed at increasing creativity and engagement among users. Below are the details on the new stickers in Instagram Stories:

Instagram said the new “Reveal” sticker in Instagram Stories allows users to post hidden stories for friends and followers to unveil. To view hidden stories, friends and followers have to send a direct message (DM) to see the content of the story but one does not have to approve every DM for the story to be disclosed.

Instagram Reveal Sticker

To create a story with a reveal sticker, tap on the stickers icon, and then on the icon that says Reveal.

Once the Reveal sticker is selected, you will be prompted to type a hint for friends about what they might find behind your blurred story.

Tap the “Preview” icon in the bottom left hand corner to see how your story will appear to others.

Once done, post your story and others will only be able to see your story content if they DM you.

This sticker essentially turns a part of any video or photo in your camera roll into a custom sticker, which can be added to your reel or story. Once such cutouts are created, they are saved and easily accessible in your sticker tray, so you can come back to them time and time again, said Instagram in a press note. You can even let others save and reuse the cutout stickers created by you in their story and reels.

Instagram cutout sticker

This feature combines the fun of Instagram’s “Add Yours” feature with the music sticker. It allows one to share their music with followers and let them add their music too. Follow the steps below to use Add Yours Music sticker in Instagram Stories:

Instagram Add Yours music sticker

Tap the stickers icon, and then tap on the icon that says “Add Yours Music.”

Once selected, tap on “+ / Add Music” to select a song from Instagram’s music library.

Once you post your story, your friends will be able to add their own song using the “Add Yours” button.

This sticker lets you highlight your memories on Instagram with a digital iteration of an instant print. When creating a story, tap the stickers icon, and then tap on the Frames sticker. This will open up your photo gallery, where you can select one image to be framed. You can also add a caption and it will automatically add the date and timestamp of when the photo was taken. Frames sticker will allow any photo into an instant print. To reveal the content inside, one has to shake their phone or tap the “shake to reveal” button.

To create a sticker from your camera roll:

Tap the stickers icon at the top, and then tap on the scissors icon that says “Cutouts.”

Select a photo or video from your gallery.

You will get an automatically generated sticker. If it is not what you wanted, you can manually select the object you want for your sticker. Note: you can only pick one object.

To add it to your reel or story Tap the “Use sticker” button.