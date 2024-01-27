Home / Technology / Apps / Microsoft Teams outage blocks access, limits features for some users

AP Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 7:40 AM IST
Microsoft Teams is experiencing an outage that has blocked access and limited features for some users.

The issue began around 11 a.m. Eastern Time Friday and grew rapidly in scope, according to outage tracker DownDetector.

Users have complained of an inability to access the service, delays in sending and receiving messages, and issues displaying graphics.

Microsoft said in messages on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, that it has identified a networking issue impacting a portion of the Teams service and had moved the affected processes to a backup system.

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

