Home / Technology / Apps / Microsoft to add support for extensions on Edge browser for Android: Report

Microsoft to add support for extensions on Edge browser for Android: Report

Extensions support would allow users to install add-ons for specific tasks on the Microsoft Edge browser for Android, similar to the desktop version

Microsoft Edge
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Microsoft Edge web browser for Android devices would get support for extensions, according to a news report on 9to5Google. It essentially means Android users would be able to install add-on extensions for specific tasks on the Edge browser, similar to the desktop version.

According to 9to5Google, the feature is in its early phase, hidden behind a flag in Edge version 123. Extensions will be available for beta testing in the later half of February, with a public roll-out expected next month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a related post, analyst Lance Adams on X points out that multiple extensions such as “Dark Reader,” “Global Speed,” and “uBlock Origin” are already available on a page named “Extensions Beta” on the Edge browser app. The page can be accessed by typing in edge://extensions/ into the address bar. When enabled, a new “Extensions” section appears in the Browser’s overflow menu.

READ: Microsoft, Google woo India programmers to win AI leadership in the country

Last month, Microsoft rolled out a major Edge browser update for smartphones with more AI-powered Copilot features. Available on both iOS and Android apps for the browser, the updated Edge gets plugin support for AI-assistant Copilot, similar to the desktop version. Copilot for Edge on smartphones can also summarise YouTube videos playing on the browser that have transcripts or subtitles.

Microsoft also rolled-out a separate mobile app for Copilot on both Android and iOS platforms. The app allows users to access OpenAI’s GPT-4 model and DALL-E 3 in a free tier for text responses and image generation.

READ: Microsoft Teams outage blocks access, limits features for some users

Also Read

Samsung Internet now available for Windows, allows syncing browsing data

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

Google Chrome for Macs, PCs set to get 3 new GenAI features: Details here

Instagram tests Flipside: Everything about custom profile feature in works

Elon Musk's X blocks searches for Taylor Swift on its platform; here's why

Microsoft Teams outage blocks access, limits features for some users

WhatsApp for iOS gets option to create, edit stickers within app: Details

Gmail app for Android gets 'select all' option: What it is and how it works

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Microsoft EdgeMicrosoftAndroid

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story