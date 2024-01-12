Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp for iOS gets option to create, edit stickers within app: Details

WhatsApp for iOS gets option to create, edit stickers within app: Details

Prior to this addition, users had to drag-and-drop stickers from the gallery or use third-party applications to generate stickers on WhatsApp for iOS

Image: WhatsApp
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

Jan 12 2024
Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that iOS users will now be able to create, edit, and share stickers directly from the app. The iOS app gets the auto-crop function alongside multiple editing options such as the option to add text, draw, and overlay stickers. Once shared, the stickers automatically get saved in the sticker tray for future sharing.

Prior to this addition, users had to drag-and-drop stickers from the gallery or use third-party applications to generate stickers on WhatsApp for iOS. The option to create stickers is already available on WhatsApp web and is now gradually rolling out on iPhones based on iOS 17. WhatsApp confirmed that devices with older iOS versions will only receive the option to edit existing stickers but not to create new ones.

WhatsApp has not confirmed the availability of the feature for Android devices.

How-to create stickers

  • Open WhatsApp on an iOS device and tap on any conversation
  • Tap on the sticker icon to the right of the text box to open your sticker tray
  • Select the ‘create sticker’ option and choose an image from your gallery
  • Customise your sticker by choosing a cutout and adding text, other stickers or drawing on it
  • Tap on send to share the sticker

How-to edit existing stickers

  • Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box
  • Long press the sticker you wish to edit, and select ‘edit sticker’
  • Tap on the text icon on the top right corner to add text to stickers, Choose between multiple fonts and colours
  • Tap on the sticker option right next to the text icon to overlay another existing sticker from your sticker tray
  • Tap on send to share the sticker

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

