You will soon be able to make audio and video calls on Elon Musk's X

Elon Musk 's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has started rolling out audio and video call features. This takes the platform one step closer to becoming an "everything app", a stance Musk has iterated repeatedly in the past.

In a post on X, a user named DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a screenshot of the new feature enabling audio and video calling on its app. "To enable video and voice calls on X: Go to Settings > Privacy & Safety > Direct Messages > Enable Audio & Video Calling," the user wrote with the picture.

Resharing the post, Musk wrote, "Early version of video & audio calling on X".

Early version of video & audio calling on ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2023

In an earlier post on October 25, X seemingly teased the new feature and said, "Ready for it…?"

ready for it…? — X (@X) October 25, 2023





It is yet unclear how widely the feature has been launched or if non-premium users can use it. However, several users shared screenshots of the new notification they received on opening the app on October 26. It said, "Audio and Video calls are here!"

It is also unclear if the feature is yet unavailable in India. It was also not visible in a version tested by Business Standard.

In August, Musk announced that voice and video calls were in the works at X in what was seen as a step towards turning the former Twitter into an "everything app." The calling features would work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems, and no phone number would be needed, he said at the time.

"X is the effective global address book," the billionaire added.

In July, Musk rebranded Twitter as X, saying it would become an "everything app" inspired by China's WeChat that would allow users to socialize as well as handle their finances.





Musk also killed off the Twitter logo, replacing its globally recognized blue bird with a white X.

Since Musk bought Twitter last October, the platform's advertising business has collapsed as marketers soured on his management style and mass firings that gutted content moderation. In response, the tycoon has moved towards building a subscriber base and pay model in a search for new revenue.