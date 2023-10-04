Home / Technology / Apps / DMRC launches Hindi version of Delhi Metro Rail mobile application

DMRC launches Hindi version of Delhi Metro Rail mobile application

The app was so far only available in English, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: DMRC twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The DMRC on Wednesday unveiled a Hindi version of its Delhi Metro Rail mobile application that includes features such as interactive route maps, advanced station search options, real-time first and last train time calculators, and next and nearest station alerts.

The app was so far only available in English, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

This launch comes as a testament to DMRC's commitment to the Digital India initiative, aimed at providing government services electronically with improved online infrastructure and inclusivity, it said.

The state-of-the-art app in Hindi marks a significant milestone in DMRC's mission to provide world-class digital platforms for metro users in Hindi as well. The DMRC website has already been functioning as a bilingual platform in both English and Hindi.

The app, available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, has undergone continuous improvements, officials said.

The website and the app both include interactive route maps, advanced station search options, real-time first and last train time calculators, and next and nearest station alerts on the app.

The bilingual platform caters to a wider audience and aligns with DMRC's commitment to inclusivity, it added.

Also Read

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport

Instagram without ads: Meta to charge $14 per month from mobile users in EU

Here is the reason WhatsApp banned over 7.4 million accounts in August

Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details

Are ads coming to your WhatsApp chats soon? Here's what Meta says

Digital India on display: G20 guests will experience UPI, ONDC, Digilocker

Topics :DMRCDelhi Metromobile application

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story