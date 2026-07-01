Ahead of BRICS forum, BMS outlines AI agenda centred on labour protections

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Wednesday outlined the proposed work programme of the BRICS Trade Union Forum's task force on artificial intelligence (AI), identifying workplace surveillance, automation-led job displacement, algorithmic management and labour protections for platform workers among the key issues it intends to address.

The proposals were presented at a conference on Human-Centric Technology & Artificial Intelligence: Implications for the Future of Work, organised by the BRICS Trade Union Forum in association with the Department of Economics at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi. The development comes ahead of the 15th BRICS Trade Union Forum, which India will host in Hyderabad from 14 to 16 July under the presidency of BMS.

"The task force will produce a comprehensive set of outputs—from a common position paper to practical frameworks—ensuring that BRICS trade unions speak with one voice on technology and AI governance. Key recommendations will be included in the BRICS Trade Union Forum 2026 declaration and future work programme," said Anish Mishra, task force chair for the BRICS Trade Union Forum, while addressing the conference. The proposed work programme places worker participation in technology adoption and ethical, accountable AI systems at its core. Other priority areas include reskilling, equitable sharing of productivity gains from technological change, bridging the digital divide, and strengthening labour and social security protections for platform and gig workers.

Among the proposed deliverables are frameworks for worker participation during technological transitions, guidelines on the use of AI and workplace data, recommendations on reskilling, and mechanisms for coordination among BRICS trade unions on technology-related labour issues. The task force also plans to prepare a common position paper on human-centric technology and AI and develop mechanisms for coordination among BRICS trade unions on issues arising from technological change. According to the proposed structure, the task force will comprise representatives from BRICS trade union centres, subject experts in labour policy, artificial intelligence, the digital economy and skills development. It is expected to function through consensus-based decision-making and submit its recommendations to the BRICS Trade Union Forum.