Experts explain why enterprise AI projects struggle to move beyond pilots

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly evolved from an experimental technology into a boardroom priority. Over the past two years, companies across industries have launched AI pilots for use cases ranging from customer service chatbots and coding assistants to document processing and predictive analytics. Advances in generative AI have also made it easier and faster for businesses to build and test AI applications.

However, moving these early experiments into enterprise-wide deployments has proved far more challenging. Experts argue that enterprise AI success depends on more than models.

"For many enterprises, deployment still remains the last stop, whereas that is actually where the real costs begin. With the widespread adoption of GenAI, the barrier to building something impressive is much lower. But the cardinal rule still holds: clean data, integration and governance remain the deciding factors of what survives in production. Meaningful ROI usually emerges between six and 12 months, and the projects that stall lose executive support around that same six-month mark, almost always because the success metrics were never defined upfront," Atul Arya, founder and chief executive officer, Blackstraw, told Business Standard.

His views are echoed by a recent NASSCOM Community report, From Pilots to Production: Why Most AI Projects Fail Before Scale, which found that while organisations are eager to adopt AI, many projects fail to progress beyond the pilot stage. The report says the biggest barriers are not the AI models themselves but poor-quality data, legacy technology systems, weak governance, unclear business objectives and limited organisational readiness. Deloitte India's State of AI 2026 report presents a similar picture. It states that Indian companies are increasing AI investments and are among the global leaders in enterprise AI adoption. At the same time, the report highlights a growing focus on strengthening governance, talent and infrastructure to support AI at scale. Together, the two reports suggest that while building AI applications has become easier, scaling them across organisations remains the bigger challenge.

Why pilots often fail to become production systems According to the Nasscom Community report, one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding enterprise AI is that a successful pilot automatically leads to large-scale deployment. A pilot is usually built in a controlled environment using carefully selected data and a limited number of users. Production deployment, however, requires AI systems to perform reliably across multiple teams, business processes and technology platforms. This transition introduces new challenges that often remain hidden during the pilot phase. The report notes that organisations frequently underestimate the amount of work needed to integrate AI into existing operations. While the AI model may produce promising results during testing, enterprises often discover that the supporting systems, data pipelines and governance frameworks are not ready for large-scale use.

Data quality continues to be the major issue Both the Nasscom Community and Deloitte reports identify data as the single most important factor determining whether AI projects can scale successfully. Enterprise AI depends on large volumes of accurate, consistent and well-managed data. However, many organisations continue to operate with fragmented databases, duplicate records and inconsistent data formats that have accumulated over years of digital transformation. The report noted, “A pilot can succeed with fragile data. A production system cannot.” According to the Nasscom Community report, quality data affects every stage of an AI project. Models trained on incomplete or inaccurate information generate unreliable outputs, making business users less willing to trust AI-generated recommendations. Even when models perform well during testing, inconsistent production data often reduces their effectiveness once deployed.

The report also points out that many organisations still lack mature data governance practices. Without clearly defined ownership of enterprise data, maintaining quality across departments becomes difficult, slowing AI adoption. The Deloitte report reflects similar concerns. Its survey shows that enterprises are directing AI investments towards strengthening the underlying data foundation rather than focusing only on AI applications. These findings suggest that for many organisations, preparing enterprise data has become just as important as selecting the right AI model. Legacy systems remain a major obstacle Another challenge highlighted by the Nasscom Community report is the difficulty of integrating AI into existing enterprise technology. Many organisations still rely on IT systems that were built before generative AI became mainstream. Finance software, enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) systems and internal databases often operate independently, making it difficult to integrate AI across the organisation. The report identifies legacy systems and integration challenges as key barriers to scaling AI from pilots to production.

Meanwhile, Deloitte's State of AI 2026 report shows that organisations are increasingly adopting hybrid cloud and hyperscale cloud environments to support AI workloads instead of relying solely on traditional on-premise infrastructure. This shift helps businesses expand computing capacity and better support enterprise AI deployments Modernising infrastructure therefore becomes an important part of scaling AI rather than simply a technology upgrade. Successful AI projects: How it begins The Nasscom Community report recommends identifying AI use cases with clear business objectives and measurable outcomes before scaling deployments. The report stated that organisations begin by identifying use cases where AI can improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase productivity or strengthen customer experience. Clear objectives also make it easier to measure return on investment and justify further expansion.

Echoing this view, Vijay Gopalakrishnan, Partner, Deloitte India, told Business Standard that choosing the right business use case and assessing its technology feasibility at the outset are critical to successful AI adoption. "Choice of right business use case for AI, along with the right technology feasibility, needs to be done at the start. This would ensure the AI business use case is aligned to a company's challenges and interests, as well as the priorities of leaders and budget holders. Right technology feasibility in the choice of technology stack and input data is key to ensure the selected AI use case can be implemented with the right technology resources on time," he said.

As AI projects become larger and more deeply integrated into business operations, companies are discovering that technology alone is no longer enough. The Nasscom Community report notes that many organisations have been able to build technically successful AI pilots, but struggle to scale them because they lack the governance structures needed to manage AI across the enterprise. The Deloitte report identifies governance as a key barrier to AI adoption, particularly for Agentic AI and Physical AI, where 50 per cent and 48 per cent of respondents, respectively, cited governance, risk or compliance concerns. For Generative AI, identifying suitable business use cases emerged as the biggest challenge.

The findings suggest that organisations that establish clear ownership, risk management processes and responsible AI policies early are likely to find it easier to expand AI across multiple functions. ALSO READ: India's AI race: Why building infrastructure matters more than chatbots Security, privacy and compliance: Centre of AI strategy As enterprises begin deploying AI across customer-facing applications and internal business operations, concerns around security and privacy are becoming more prominent. Deloitte's report shows that concerns around data security, privacy and regulatory compliance are shaping enterprise AI strategies. Many organisations are also becoming more cautious about how data is shared with external AI providers, particularly when using public large language models. Questions around data residency, confidential information and regulatory compliance are increasingly influencing technology decisions.

These concerns are reflected in Deloitte's findings as well. The report shows that 68 per cent of organisations are prioritising investments in security and compliance controls, while 61 per cent are investing in data storage and management to support AI adoption. It also finds that more than seven out of ten respondents report high or very high concern regarding data security and data privacy during AI implementation. Rather than slowing AI adoption, these investments indicate that organisations increasingly view security and compliance as necessary foundations for scaling AI responsibly. Leadership support for scaling AI While the Nasscom Community report highlights governance and organisational readiness as important factors for moving AI projects beyond the pilot stage, Deloitte's State of AI 2026 report identifies leadership and executive commitment as another important barrier to scaling AI. According to the survey, 40 per cent of respondents cited lack of leadership or executive commitment as a barrier to adopting Agentic AI, while 46 per cent reported the same challenge for Physical AI.

ALSO READ: India's AI compute race: Will subsidised GPUs close the capability gap? The Deloitte report suggests that scaling AI requires coordination beyond technology teams. As AI deployments expand across business functions, leadership plays a key role in setting priorities, allocating resources and establishing governance frameworks that support organisation-wide adoption. Workforce readiness Another common reason why AI projects fail after the pilot stage is limited workforce readiness. The Nasscom Community report says organisations often invest heavily in AI technology while paying less attention to preparing employees who will eventually use these systems. New AI tools frequently change existing workflows, requiring employees to learn different ways of working and develop new skills.

Without adequate training, employees may either avoid using AI tools or use them inconsistently, reducing the overall value of enterprise deployments. The Deloitte report suggests many organisations have recognised this challenge. According to its survey, 61 per cent are building upskilling and reskilling programmes, 59 per cent are using incentives to encourage AI adoption, 53 per cent are educating the broader workforce to improve AI literacy, and 50 per cent are redesigning career paths to strengthen AI capabilities. ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces username: What is it, how it works, and how to reserve The report also identifies organisational resistance as another challenge. Around 34 per cent of respondents cite resistance to change as a major integration challenge, indicating that successful AI adoption depends as much on change management as on technology implementation.

The road from pilots to production Generative AI has lowered the barriers to building and testing AI applications, but both the Nasscom Community and Deloitte reports suggest that scaling them across an organisation remains a far more complex task. Moving from pilots to production requires more than capable AI models. It depends on high-quality data, modern technology infrastructure, clear governance, robust security practices, leadership support and a workforce prepared to adopt new ways of working. Gopalakrishnan said organisations often encounter multiple challenges while transitioning AI projects from pilots to production, including selecting the right business use case, ensuring technology feasibility, managing talent and establishing effective deployment and monitoring mechanisms. He added that the most common reasons projects fail to scale are choosing the wrong business use case and technology stack, weaknesses in design and deployment, and positioning AI as a replacement for employees rather than a tool to enable them.