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Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / AI in HR: Adoption rises rapidly, but governance continues to trail

AI in HR: Adoption rises rapidly, but governance continues to trail

Indian companies are rapidly adopting agentic AI in HR, but many lack governance frameworks to ensure responsible, secure and transparent deployment

ai, artificial intelligence, tech, HR, workplace, office
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Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 9:50 PM IST
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Nearly one in four companies in India uses artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) without a rulebook. A new report from the Great Lakes Institute of Management says that while 66 per cent of companies are actively piloting or deploying agentic AI in HR, only 43 per cent have established formal governance frameworks. The survey gathered insights from HR leaders and business professionals across industries. Agentic AI systems can independently plan, execute and adapt tasks without a human prompt. 
 
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyworkplace

First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

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