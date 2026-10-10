India entering tech transformation era with AI advances: AEC chief

India is on the brink of a major technological transformation with advances in areas like artificial intelligence and quantum technologies opening up new possibilities, Atomic Energy Commission chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty said on Saturday.

Mohanty, who is also the secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, was addressing the 36th convocation of the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra as the chief guest.

"India is entering an important period of technological transformation, with advances in AI, quantum technologies, semiconductors, space science, clean energy and advanced manufacturing creating new possibilities," he said.

A developed India will require strong indigenous capabilities and a skilled generation of scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, supported by sustained research, interdisciplinary collaboration and investment in human resources, he said.

"Recent milestones in India's nuclear programme, including the achievement of first criticality of the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, demonstrate the depth of indigenous scientific and engineering capabilities developed over several decades," he said. These achievements remind us that major technological advances are built through long-term research, perseverance, interdisciplinary collaboration and investment in human resources. "We need technologies that provide clean and reliable energy, improve healthcare, enhance food security, conserve water, protect the environment and create sustainable livelihoods," he said, adding this is where the convergence of technologies becomes particularly important. AI can work with healthcare and biotechnology, photonics can work with medicine, advanced materials can support energy technologies, data science can transform environmental monitoring, robotics and automation can transform manufacturing, he emphasised.

"The future, therefore, belongs increasingly to interdisciplinary science and engineering. I see significant opportunities for BIT Mesra in this emerging landscape," he said. "BIT Mesra plays an important role in strengthening research and translating knowledge into technology and solutions for society. I encourage the graduates to prepare for lifelong learning, remain curious, work across disciplines, and combine excellence with integrity. Your degree gives you knowledge, but your character will determine how you use it to build a more innovative, sustainable and self-reliant India," he said. The ceremony celebrated the academic achievements of 2,984 graduates across undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and diploma programmes, as they begin the next phase of their journeys across industry, research, entrepreneurship and other fields.

BIT Mesra Chancellor C K Birla said, "As you begin the next phase of your lives, remember that a degree carries with it a responsibility to use your knowledge and opportunities to create value for society. The world you are entering is changing rapidly, with artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital transformation and space innovation reshaping the way we live and work." Technical knowledge will remain important, but the ability to continue learning, adapt to change, work across disciplines, understand different perspectives, and make sound judgements will be equally important, he said. "Build your careers with consistency, credibility and integrity, and use your knowledge to contribute meaningfully to society and the progress of the nation," he said.