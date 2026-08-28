Nifty IT jumps 3.5% as Nvidia results boost confidence in global AI spend

Shares of India's top IT services companies rallied sharply on Friday, with the Nifty IT index climbing 3.5 per cent to 31,281.70 after Nvidia's latest quarterly results reaffirmed that global spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure shows no signs of slowing. On the other hand, the largecap-based Nifty 50 index was up 0.35 per cent to close at 24,175.65.

Nvidia reported second-quarter (fiscal 2027) revenue of $96.2 billion, up 106 per cent year-on-year, driven by continued demand for the computing infrastructure that powers AI workloads. Net profit doubled to $59.7 billion, while diluted earnings per share rose 128 per cent to $2.46. The stock was up 9 per cent in a single day to trade at $227.98.

This had a direct effect on the stock prices of Coforge, which was up 6 per cent to trade at ₹2,014, TCS, up 4.16 per cent at ₹2,342, and Infosys, up 3 per cent at ₹1,144. Investors say that Nvidia's numbers confirm hyperscalers and enterprises are still in an expansion phase of AI capital spending. "Sentiment improved after Nvidia reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued a robust sales outlook, easing concerns about fading artificial-intelligence boom and reinforced confidence that enterprise spending on AI infrastructure will remain durable", says Arun Kailasan, research analyst, Geojit Investments. The rally was further supported by bargain buying following recent corrections, as investors reassessed valuations in the context of sustained demand for AI infrastructure and the growing opportunity for Indian IT companies to support enterprise AI adoption and integration.

The positive move in stock prices comes after a period of significant underperformance versus global tech. US-listed IT services peers such as Accenture and Cognizant have gained around 45-50 per cent over the past two months, while Indian IT companies have risen only 10-15 per cent, highlighting the relative lag in Indian IT performance. “We see some scope for a catch-up trade, particularly if global technology spending remains supportive and concerns around AI disruption to traditional IT services moderate”, says Kunal Bajaj, Research Analyst, Choice Institutional Equities. Nifty IT had lagged the broader market for much of the past year on fears that generative AI would shrink demand for traditional services. While Nvidia’s results are a capex signal, which is good for the Indian IT segment, the long-term effects of AI are still considered to be negative for the Indian IT sector.