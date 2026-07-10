OpenAI's new models can help Indian students, benefit local-language users

OpenAI on Friday announced the rollout of ChatGPT 5.6 for global audiences after a delay following the United States government's request to initially limit the release to a group of approved users. Along with ChatGPT, the company's flagship large language model (LLM), OpenAI also announced the launch of Sol, a new flagship model, as well as Terra, a balanced model for everyday work, and Luna, its most cost-efficient model.

"GPT-5.6 Sol sets a new standard for both intelligence and efficiency, achieving state-of-the-art results across coding, knowledge work, cybersecurity and science while outperforming previous and competing frontier models with fewer tokens and at lower estimated cost," OpenAI said.

The release of the ChatGPT 5.6 family of LLMs comes nearly a year after OpenAI announced ChatGPT 5.0. The company launched its first model, ChatGPT 3.5, in November 2023. Since then, the company and its LLMs have grown into one of the world's most valuable technology businesses.

The rollout of the Sol, Terra and Luna models is being viewed as the natural progression in which AI models become better, faster and cheaper, said Pawan Prabhat, co-founder of Shorthills AI.