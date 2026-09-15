Home / Technology / Gadgets / Apple takes margin hit on iPhone 17 to keep India price competitive

Apple takes margin hit on iPhone 17 to keep India price competitive

Apple absorbs part of the impact of taxes, import duties and retail margins on the iPhone 17 as it looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing Indian market

iPhone 17, iphone
premium
Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Apple Inc sells its flagship iPhone 17 at a lower margin in India because it absorbs part of the cost to reduce the impact of government levies like GST and import duties, as well as the hefty retail margins on the selling price to consumers, as a conscious strategy to expand the Indian market.
 
If it had not done so, consumers would have had to pay around Rs 15,000 more for the phone rather than the new listed price of the entry-level iPhone 17 at Rs 99,000, according to vendors and retailers aware of the pricing play of the Cupertino-headquartered company. An email query to Apple Inc, however, did not elicit any response.
 
After all, the iPhone 17 and other non-Pro and Pro Max models account for 87 per cent of the total sales of Apple Inc in the country in terms of volumes and have been crucial to ensuring double-digit growth in sales quarter-on-quarter in India, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. More importantly, the iPhone 17, even despite its premium price, was the largest-selling single-model smartphone in the country in the first quarter of 2026, with a 4 per cent share of overall smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.
 
The basic price of the model (before taxes and dealer margins) in the US and the world for the entry-level 256 GB offering is pegged at $899, or Rs 85,904. However, in India, Apple Inc has to fork out an additional Rs 2,500 on each phone as import duty on components used in the phone to the government. Over and above that, it also pays a margin of 10 per cent to its retailers, who account for nearly 70 per cent of its sales. And on top of it is the imposition of another 18 per cent as GST. As a result, the total impact on consumers, if everything were passed on, would have made the selling price Rs 114,752.
 
The gap between the price paid by consumers in India and the US is much lower than what meets the eye. In the US, the $899 price does not include state taxes, which vary from state to state (though there are some states where it is available at zero) and could go up to 10 per cent. So, on average, the gap between the India and US prices is around Rs 6,000. And in India, the company is offering Rs 5,000 as cashback for buying a new phone, which nearly neutralises the difference.
 
However, Apple Inc does pass on most of the cost of the top-end phones like the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, as well as the new introduction, the Duo, to consumers. The Duo's base price in the US and the world is $1,999 (buyers also have to pay additional tax depending on the state), but its selling price in India is higher at Rs 299,000.
 
As these phones are currently being imported and not being assembled in India, Apple has to pay a 16.5 per cent customs duty on them, apart from 18 per cent GST and a higher retail margin of around 11 per cent. As a result, when these elements are added, the price of the Duo comes to its declared selling price in India.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launched in India at Rs 79,999: Check offers, more

Apple launches Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods 5: Check price

iPhone 18 Pro series debuts with variable aperture camera, A20 Pro and more

WhatsApp launches bill payments in India, deepening fintech play

Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 FE with One UI 9: Check specs, features and more

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple IndiaiPhones

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Next Story