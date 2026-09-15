Apple takes margin hit on iPhone 17 to keep India price competitive

After all, the iPhone 17 and other non-Pro and Pro Max models account for 87 per cent of the total sales of Apple Inc in the country in terms of volumes and have been crucial to ensuring double-digit growth in sales quarter-on-quarter in India, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. More importantly, the iPhone 17, even despite its premium price, was the largest-selling single-model smartphone in the country in the first quarter of 2026, with a 4 per cent share of overall smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

The basic price of the model (before taxes and dealer margins) in the US and the world for the entry-level 256 GB offering is pegged at $899, or Rs 85,904. However, in India, Apple Inc has to fork out an additional Rs 2,500 on each phone as import duty on components used in the phone to the government. Over and above that, it also pays a margin of 10 per cent to its retailers, who account for nearly 70 per cent of its sales. And on top of it is the imposition of another 18 per cent as GST. As a result, the total impact on consumers, if everything were passed on, would have made the selling price Rs 114,752.