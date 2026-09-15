Apple takes margin hit on iPhone 17 to keep India price competitive
Apple absorbs part of the impact of taxes, import duties and retail margins on the iPhone 17 as it looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing Indian marketSurajeet Das Gupta
Apple absorbs part of the impact of taxes, import duties and retail margins on the iPhone 17 as it looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing Indian marketSurajeet Das Gupta
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:48 PM IST