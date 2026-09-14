Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India at Rs 79,999. The smartphone was unveiled globally earlier this month, but the company has now announced its India price, availability and launch offers. The Galaxy S26 FE will go on sale in India from September 18.

The Galaxy S26 FE comes with Android 17-based OneUI 9 out of the box. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2500 processor, triple rear camera setup and a 4,900mAh battery. Samsung has also committed to up to seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Price and availability The Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs 79,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It will be available in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite colours. Samsung is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 in exchange for an old device. Buyers can also opt for up to 30 months of no-interest EMI with select NBFC partners along with an additional Rs 3,000 discount, or Rs 7,000 cashback on major bank cards. What’s new in Samsung Galaxy S26 FE The Galaxy S26 FE gets a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, along with a 12MP front camera. Samsung has also brought My FanCam to the FE series. The feature can track a selected person and reframe video to keep them centred as they move.

For video recording, the smartphone gets Super Steady with Horizontal Lock, while Nightography is available for low-light photography. Photo Assist allows users to edit images using natural-language prompts, including adding elements, changing the time of day and restoring parts of an image. Individual edits can also be reviewed and reversed. ALSO READ: iOS 27 rolls out today: What's new, eligible iPhone, and how to upgrade The phone also gets Gemini Omni, which can create and edit video clips using photos and videos stored in the Gallery. Eligible buyers get a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, which includes expanded AI features and 5TB of cloud storage.

On the software side, the Galaxy S26 FE runs Android 17 with One UI 9. Samsung has updated Now Brief with customisable briefing cards for information such as weather and wellness. Users can also create their own cards using prompts. Now Nudge has been expanded to select third-party apps and notifications. Circle to Search with Google can now search for multiple items in a single image. Samsung has also upgraded Smart Switch, allowing users switching from Android or iOS to transfer data wirelessly using a QR code, including passwords, passkeys, call history, accessibility settings and eSIM data. ALSO READ: Sam Altman urges caution on AI; Trump says US must keep its lead over China