Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 FE with One UI 9: Check specs, features and more

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S26 FE, its Fan Edition model in the Galaxy S26 series. Powered by the Exynos 2500 processor and running Android 17-based One UI 9, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup on the rear and a 4,900 mAh battery. The South Korean electronics maker has committed to up to seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Availability

The Galaxy S26 FE will be available in select regions from September 4 in three colours: Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio. The smartphone starts at $699.99 in the US, while India pricing will be announced closer to its launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Details The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor and will be available with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage configurations. The Galaxy S26 FE sports a triple-camera setup on the rear – a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone has a 12MP camera sensor. Samsung's My FanCam feature, introduced with its latest foldable phones, is also available on the Galaxy S26 FE. It can track a selected person and automatically keep them in the centre of the frame by reframing the video as the subject moves.

For video recording, Samsung brings Super Steady with Horizontal Lock from its premium Galaxy S26 series models. The phone also features Nightography for low-light photography. On the editing side, Photo Assist lets users make changes using natural-language prompts. Users can make edits such as changing the time of day, adding elements or restoring parts of an image, while reviewing and reversing individual changes. Samsung has also integrated Gemini Omni, which can create and edit video clips using photos and videos stored in the Gallery. ALSO READ: Meta's campaign on teen safeguards puts TikTok, YouTube, Snap on back foot The smartphone packs a 4,900 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. Samsung claims the phone can reach up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 minutes when used with a 45W adapter.

Samsung has also upgraded Smart Switch to simplify the process of moving to the Galaxy S26 FE. Users switching from Android or iOS can use a QR code to wirelessly transfer data, including passwords, passkeys, call history, accessibility settings and eSIM data. The Galaxy S26 FE is the first phone in the S26 family to launch with One UI 9. The company is promising up to seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates for the phone. Now Brief has been updated with customisable briefing cards covering information such as weather and wellness. Users can also create their own cards using prompts.

Now Nudge has been expanded to select third-party apps and notifications. The feature provides suggestions based on information and activity across the device. Circle to Search with Google has also been updated. Users can now search for multiple items in a single image, which can be useful for identifying several products, objects or places at once. Samsung Care+ is also supported, while One UI 9 includes a new Warranty and Care settings hub for managing Samsung Care+ and other device support options. ALSO READ: Anthropic's new AI tool can conduct scientific experiments: How it works Buyers will also get a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which includes expanded AI features and 5TB of cloud storage. Samsung lists the regular subscription price at $19.99 per month.