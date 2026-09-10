iPhone 18 Pro series debuts with variable aperture camera, A20 Pro and more

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, bringing its latest Pro models into the spotlight alongside the company’s foldable iPhone Duo. Its 2026 Pro-series smartphones feature major upgrades focused on camera capabilities, performance, battery life, and artificial intelligence . With the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple introduce a variable-aperture 48MP Fusion main camera, A20 Pro chip, a redesigned Dynamic Island, and an enhanced vapour chamber to improve sustained performance.

The iPhone 18 Pro series also brings iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI, which Apple says combines AI capabilities with personal context while keeping privacy and security at the core.

iPhone 18 Pro series: Details Variable aperture comes to iPhone The major camera upgrade is the new 48MP Fusion main camera with variable aperture. Apple says this is the first time aperture control has been introduced on an iPhone. The camera uses six laser-cut blades that can smoothly transition between different apertures. This allows the camera to automatically adjust for lighting and depth-of-field, while giving professional users manual control over four aperture settings through the Camera app. Developers will also have access to an API for aperture control in their applications. Apple has also introduced a new computational imaging pipeline and sensor to improve image quality. The company says the camera can produce sharper and more detailed photographs, with improvements particularly aimed at low-light photography and detail in group photographs.

Photographic Styles have also been upgraded with new texture and grain controls. For video, users can apply Cinematic effects after recording videos at up to 60 frames per second. Time-lapse recording now supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR, while Audio Mix gets new algorithms designed to improve voice quality and isolate music. New Pro controls The Camera app gets a new Pro controls experience that allows users to customise access to frequently used settings. Users can manually adjust parameters including aperture, shutter speed and white balance. A histogram can also be used to monitor exposure across a scene. Apple Reference Image Another new camera-related feature is Apple Reference Image, which is designed to help establish the authenticity of photographs captured on the iPhone 18 Pro models.

The new Main camera sensor can sign every pixel it captures. In Reference mode, signed sensor data is processed through Private Cloud Compute to create an unalterable reference image. Users can view this alongside the original photograph in the Photos app, allowing them to compare the two and identify whether edits have been made. Apple says image metadata and upcoming support for the SynthID standard can also help users identify images that have been generated or edited using AI. Smaller Dynamic Island The iPhone 18 Pro models feature a redesigned Dynamic Island that Apple says is smaller while making room for more information. The updated Dynamic Island can display three Live Activities simultaneously. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max gets a larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display; both support ProMotion and Always-On display.

Face ID continues to be integrated into the Dynamic Island system and can be used to unlock the phone, authenticate purchases and sign in to apps. A20 Pro chip and performance The iPhone 18 Pro series is powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre process. The six-core CPU has 50 per cent more memory bandwidth than the A19 Pro and includes integrated Neural Accelerators. The seven-core GPU is claimed by Apple to be up to 40 per cent faster than the A19 Pro. The A20 Pro also features a new dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says its 32 total Neural Engine cores provide twice the AI processing power of the A19 Pro, supporting more advanced on-device AI workloads and computational photography.

The phones also feature Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. The iPhone 18 Pro introduces the C2 next-generation cellular modem system, which uses AI-powered improvements to cellular quality and reliability. Apple says C2 delivers faster uploads than C1X while consuming 15 per cent less energy. New vapour chamber for sustained performance Apple has redesigned the thermal management system in the iPhone 18 Pro series. The A20 Pro's packaging places the silicon die alongside the memory, allowing the chip to connect directly to a next-generation vapour chamber. ALSO READ: Apple launches iPhone Duo, 18 Pro series, AirPods 5, and more: Highlights The new vapour chamber has three times the surface area of the previous generation used in iPhone 17 Pro. Apple says the redesigned system improves sustained performance and enables up to a 40 per cent gain over the previous generation.

Battery life and charging Battery life receives another major upgrade. According to Apple, eSIM-only versions offer up to 36 hours of video playback on iPhone 18 Pro and up to 45 hours on iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone 18 Pro can charge to 50 per cent in around 15 minutes using wired charging, or to 50 per cent in 30 minutes wirelessly. On the iPhone 18 Pro Max, five minutes of wired charging can provide around seven hours of video playback. Apple also says the Pro Max can deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a full charge under its new battery usage model based on real-world data.

iOS 27 and Siri AI upgrade The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max come with iOS 27, including the next generation of Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI. Siri AI is rolling out in beta with iOS 27 and is described by Apple as a more personal, capable and conversational version of Siri. It can use personal context to help users find information across messages, emails and photos, while onscreen awareness allows it to take actions related to content displayed on the screen. Siri can also provide information about objects and content through the Camera app, while users can describe what they want and write with Siri.

Apple Intelligence also brings features such as Spatial Reframing, Extend and an upgraded Clean Up tool for photographs. Image Playground can now generate photorealistic imagery, while Safari's Notify Me feature can monitor webpages for changes such as product restocks or price drops. Apple says these AI features use on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute to maintain privacy and security. iPhone 18 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display Processor: Apple A20 Pro CPU: 6-core CPU GPU: 7-core GPU Neural Engine: Dual 16-core Neural Engine, 32 cores total Main camera: 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture Front camera: 18MP center stage Camera controls: Aperture, shutter speed, white balance and histogram

Video: Cinematic effects after capture at up to 60fps; 4K Dolby Vision HDR Time-lapse Dynamic Island: Redesigned, supports three Live Activities Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread Wireless chip: N1 Cellular modem: C2 Battery: Up to 36 hours of video playback on eSIM-only model Charging: Up to 50 per cent in around 15 minutes wired; 50% in 30 minutes wirelessly Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max: Specifications Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display Processor: Apple A20 Pro CPU: 6-core CPU GPU: 7-core GPU Neural Engine: Dual 16-core Neural Engine, 32 cores total Main camera: 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture Camera controls: Aperture, shutter speed, white balance and histogram

Front camera: 18MP center stage Video: Cinematic effects after capture at up to 60fps; 4K Dolby Vision HDR Time-lapse Dynamic Island: Redesigned, supports three Live Activities Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread Wireless chip: N1 Cellular modem: C2 Battery: Up to 45 hours of video playback on eSIM-only model Charging: Five minutes of wired charging provides around seven hours of video playback Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB iPhone 18 Pro series: Price and availability iPhone 18 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,64,900

512GB: Rs 1,89,900

1TB: Rs 2,39,900

5TB: Rs 3,14,900

Colours: Burgundy, Glacier, black and Silver iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 1,79,900

512GB: Rs 2,04,900

1TB: Rs 2,54,900

5TB: Rs 3,29,900

Colours: Burgundy, Glacier, black and Silver Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 12, with sales beginning September 18. India is among more than 65 countries and regions included in the first wave of availability.

Launch offers No-cost EMI: Up to 6 months of No-Cost EMI from select banks.

Bank offer: Cashback up to Rs 7,000 on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Apple Trade-In: You can get up to Rs 81,500 when you exchange an existing device and apply its value toward a new iPhone. ALSO READ: Apple CEO John Ternus unveils latest iPhone lineup, puts focus on AI Accessories TechWoven Case with MagSafe: Rs 6,900 Colours: Black, Chambray Blue, Taupe, Olive, Mulberry, Burgundy Clear Case with MagSafe: Rs 5,900 Silicone Case with MagSafe: Rs 5,900 Colours: Black, Navy Blue, Crisp Blue, Olive, Burgundy, Magenta FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe: Rs 6,900