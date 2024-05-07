ASUS launches enterprise-focused ExpertBook B3 series laptops: Details here

Expanding its enterprise-focused laptops portfolio in India, Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS launched the ExpertBook B3 series on May 7. Configurable for display size and processor, the ASUS ExpertBook B3 is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display options and up to 13th generation Intel Core i7 P-series and U-series processors.
ASUS said that the ExpertBook B3 laptops are the company’s most configurable platform with options for dedicated Graphic processing units (GPU) up to NVIDIA RTX 2050, optional FHD IR camera, touch screen option, and more.
ASUS ExpertBook B3: Availability
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series laptops are now available for businesses in India. Since these are configurable and available in multiple options, ASUS said, interested business customers can contact ASUS for details on pricing.
ASUS ExpertBook B3: Design and privacy
ASUS said the ExpertBook B3 series laptops are designed for businesses. These laptops are military-grade certified (MIL-STD 810H) for durability, said the company. ASUS is offering the 16-inch model with a dedicated number pad. For security and privacy, the laptops come with biometric security with integrated infrared camera for “Windows Hello” facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor. There is also an optional smart-card reader to enable two-factor authentication.
ASUS ExpertBook B3: Configuration options
- Display - 14-inch / 16-inch, options of up to IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touchscreen with stylus support.
- Processor: 13th Generation Intel Core i3 to Core i7 (options for both P-series and U-series)
- GPU: up to NVIDIA RTX2050 4GB GDDR6
- RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-5600
- Storage: Optional SSDs, ranging from OPAL SED (Self Encrypting Drive) SSD, Value SSD (NVME x2), and Performance SSD (NVME x4)
- Keyboard – Optional backlit chiclet keyboard (dedicated number pad on 16-inch models)
- Camera - Optional Full-HD IR enabled camera 4 with Windows Hello support
- Security – Optional smart card reader for multi factor authentication
- Battery: Option for 3-cell 50Wh or 63Wh battery
- Charging: 65W / 90W Type-C USB-PD
- Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support power delivery, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet