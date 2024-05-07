Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS launches enterprise-focused ExpertBook B3 series laptops: Details here

ASUS launches enterprise-focused ExpertBook B3 series laptops: Details here

Configurable for display size and processor, the ASUS ExpertBook B3 series laptops are now available on-demand for business consumers in India

ASUS ExpertBook B3
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Expanding its enterprise-focused laptops portfolio in India, Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS launched the ExpertBook B3 series on May 7. Configurable for display size and processor, the ASUS ExpertBook B3 is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display options and up to 13th generation Intel Core i7 P-series and U-series processors.

ASUS said that the ExpertBook B3 laptops are the company’s most configurable platform with options for dedicated Graphic processing units (GPU) up to NVIDIA RTX 2050, optional FHD IR camera, touch screen option, and more.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


ASUS ExpertBook B3: Availability

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series laptops are now available for businesses in India. Since these are configurable and available in multiple options, ASUS said, interested business customers can contact ASUS for details on pricing.

ASUS ExpertBook B3: Design and privacy

ASUS said the ExpertBook B3 series laptops are designed for businesses. These laptops are military-grade certified (MIL-STD 810H) for durability, said the company. ASUS is offering the 16-inch model with a dedicated number pad. For security and privacy, the laptops come with biometric security with integrated infrared camera for “Windows Hello” facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor. There is also an optional smart-card reader to enable two-factor authentication.

ASUS ExpertBook B3: Configuration options

  • Display - 14-inch / 16-inch, options of up to IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600) touchscreen with stylus support.
  • Processor: 13th Generation Intel Core i3 to Core i7 (options for both P-series and U-series)
  • GPU: up to NVIDIA RTX2050 4GB GDDR6
  • RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-5600
  • Storage: Optional SSDs, ranging from OPAL SED (Self Encrypting Drive) SSD, Value SSD (NVME x2), and Performance SSD (NVME x4)
  • Keyboard – Optional backlit chiclet keyboard (dedicated number pad on 16-inch models)
  • Camera - Optional Full-HD IR enabled camera 4 with Windows Hello support
  • Security – Optional smart card reader for multi factor authentication
  • Battery: Option for 3-cell 50Wh or 63Wh battery
  • Charging: 65W / 90W Type-C USB-PD
  • Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support power delivery, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

Also Read

ASUS launches ExpertBook series laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 review: Ticks all right boxes for a gaming laptop

Asus opens pre-bookings for ZenBook Duo in India, launch set for April 16

Samsung power banks with up to 20,000 mAh battery, 45W charging launched

Acer TravelLite laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 launched in India

Vivo V30e smartphone with 5500 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

ASUS launches 2024 ROG Strix, TUF series gaming laptops in India: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy F55 5G smartphone with vegan leather finish in May

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AsusAsus laptopsLaptops

First Published: May 07 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story