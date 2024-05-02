ASUS launches 2024 ROG Strix, TUF series gaming laptops in India: Details

ASUS has unveiled its latest laptop offerings for 2024 within its gaming-centric ROG Strix series and TUF Gaming series. Leading the pack is the ASUS ROG Strix G16, which boasts the Intel Core i9 14th Generation processor. Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming A15 model is powered by up to AMD Ryzen R9 8000 series CPU. Each laptop in these series is outfitted with up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. Additionally, both are compatible with either NVIDIA Advanced Optimus (Intel) or AMD Dynamic Switchable Graphics technology, providing users with flexible and efficient graphics management options.

ASUS ROG Strix G16: Price and Availability

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is priced starting from Rs 1,99,990 and is now available on ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, and Amazon India. Moreover, it can be purchased from ASUS Exclusive stores, ROG stores, and select retail outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, among others.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: Price and Availability

Available at a starting price of Rs 1,24,990, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 can be purchased online via ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, and Amazon. Additionally, it is available at ASUS Exclusive stores, ROG stores, and various retail outlets including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more.



Also Read: ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 review

ASUS ROG Strix G16: Details

The ROG Strix G16 is designed with inspiration drawn from athletics, showcasing a sporty design. It is powered by the Intel Core i9 14th Gen 14900HX processor paired with an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. ASUS highlights its professional e-sport quality keyboard and the inclusion of the ROG Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem for efficient thermal management.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: Details

Featuring a 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and NVIDIA G-Sync, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen R9 8495H processor coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. Notably, it includes a "MUX Switch" with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support for seamless switching between integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and the dedicated NVIDIA RTX GPU. Furthermore, it incorporates two 84-blade Arc Flow Fans for enhanced airflow and thermal regulation.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is equipped with a 90Whrs battery supporting quick charging. ASUS claims that a 30-minute charge can power up the battery to 50 per cent capacity.