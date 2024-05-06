Acer TravelLite laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 launched in India

Taiwanese electronics maker Acer has launched the TravelLite laptop in India. Offered in 12th Gen and 13th Gen Intel Core processor configurations, the laptops are designed with portability in mind. Weighing 1.34 kg, the company said, the TraveLite series comprises lightweight but sturdy laptops engineered for mobility, catering perfectly to professionals who are always on the go. Priced at Rs 34,990 onwards, the Acer TravelLite laptops are now available at select online and offline platforms.

Acer TravelLite: Details

The Acer TravelLite laptops sport a 14-inch fullHD TFT LCD display with 180-degree hinge. The laptops boast a slim profile and an aluminium body, which Acer said has been certified based on US military standard certification (MIL-STD 810H) for protection in harsh environmental conditions. Furthermore, the laptops feature a spill-resistant keyboard, which is offered in backlit as an optional feature.

The laptop features a FHD resolution camera with a built-in privacy camera shutter. Other privacy features of the TravelLite laptops include Kensington lock slot and an optional fingerprint reader.

The Acer TravelLite is offered in multiple storage options, including 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptops come with a variety of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB Type-C port. There are options on the battery capacity too, including a 36Whr 3-cell Li-ion pack and an optional 49Whr 4-cell Li-ion pack that Acer said can offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Similarly, the customer has the option to choose between charging alternatives, such as a 45W and 65W power adapter.