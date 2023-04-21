Home / Technology / Gadgets / Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Priced Rs 104,990 onwards, the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is said to be the world's slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop with a 1 cm profile and weighs just 1 kg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics maker Asus on Friday launched in India its slimmest OLED laptop, the Zenbook S 13 OLED. Priced Rs 104,990 onwards, the laptop is said to be the world’s slimmest OLED ultraportable laptop with a 1 cm profile and weighs just 1 kg. It will be available online on ASUS e-shop, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG  Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

“At Asus, innovation has always been our driving force. As the world becomes increasingly mobile, we recognize the need for lightweight, sleek, and ultraportable laptops that are not only powerful but also sustainable. Our latest Zenbook and Vivobook lineups deliver on both these fronts, showcasing Asus's commitment to creating products that enhance user experience while minimizing environmental impact,” said Arnold Su from Asus India.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is offered in basalt gray and ponder blue colours. Asus said the laptop is designed keeping the environment in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, and utilising sustainable FSC-certified paper packaging.

This Evo-certified Zenbook is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors with top-end model offered in 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD configuration. The laptops comes with wide-range of ports for on-the-go connections and a long-lasting 63Wh battery. As for the display, the Zenbook S 13 OLED has a 13.3-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) Asus Lumina OLED display that is Dolby Vision-certified, along with Pantone Validated for colour accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified.

Asus said it used recycled materials throughout the Zenbook S 13 OLED design, including post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, post-industrial recycled (PIR) aluminium, and PIR magnesium alloy. According to the company, the PIR metal chassis reduces its carbon footprint by more than 50 per cent and its well-designed packaging can be transformed into a laptop stand after unpacking.

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

